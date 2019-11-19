SPORTS
Minister Lambasts NFF, Demands Explanation Over Poor Performances
The minister of youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare has lambasted the leadership of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and demanded a written explanation over the exit of the country’s teams from all football competitions except one.
The sports minister, who met with top officials of NFF in Abuja, yesterday, directed them to provide the federal government with a written explanation on why teams failed in four major tournaments.
“From stock taking, it is now time to render account to Nigerians. We need to take very difficult decisions,” he said.
The NFF secretariat particularly has come under scrutiny for the technical fall-out of the board.
“We need to run a reality check. Nigerians are not happy with our state of football. We must start with the football administration. Nigerians want to see us working proactively to get things working again”.
“I am not saying we should win at all cost, beyond identifying various issues, what do we need to do to deal with these issues”.
“The board has a responsibility. I am asking the board to do surgical examinations of what has gone wrong with our football.”
The minister also demanded for the nominal roll of the NFF as it was revealed that the federation has continued to pay some people with expired contracts.
He said that the ministry’s concerns go beyond the dismal performance but also about the domestic league.
The NFF president, Amaju Pinnick had lamented that the federation was faced with a toxic situation that affected its administration.
LEADERSHIP sports recalled that both the Super Falcons and Olympic Eagles failed to pick 2020 Tokyo Olympic tickets, just as Golden Eaglets were knocked out at the round of 16 in the just concluded U-17 World Cup won by Brazil.
