BUSINESS
N1bn Debt: AMCON Takes Over Ex–Minister’s Assets
Following the order of Hon. Justice Chuka Austine Obiozor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over two properties belonging to Hon. Ademola Seriki, in Lagos and Abuja over an outstanding staggering indebtedness of nearly N1billion.
AMCON in a statement yesterday said the case between the Asset Management Company and Seriki, who was a former Minister of State for Defence as well as a former Supervising Minister for Mines and Steel Development have been lingering for a while now.
‘‘Ideally, AMCON does not in the first instance resort to the courts except when the obligor defiles all overtures from the corporation for a peaceful resolution of an obligation. But the case between AMCON vs Ademola Seriki eventually ended up in court because all efforts made by AMCON to have the issue resolved peacefully did not yield the desired result.
‘‘Therefore, the corporation pursued justice in court and in compliance to the order of the court of competent jurisdiction, AMCON on Monday through Oak Partners, who works for the corporation as one of the Asset Management Partners (AMPs) having also received protective orders from the court, took possession of the said properties belonging to the former minister. The affected properties include the that is located at No. 1a & 1b, Jalupon Close, Surulere, Lagos and another at No. 4, Djibouti Crescent, a high-brow area of Wuse 2, Abuja.
‘‘The Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) of Ademola Seriki was sold to AMCON by the defunct Oceanic Bank and Skye Bank. When all efforts to amicably resolve the loan was frustrated by the former minister and a prominent member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), the corporation was left with no other choice than to defer the matter to court. Having looked at the case over time, the court ordered AMCON to take over the assets of the APC chieftain,’’ the statement read in part.
Head, Corporate Communications, AMCON, Jude Nwauzor, confirmed that AMCON earlier today (Monday) carried out the order as directed by the Federal High Court.
MOST READ
Army Loses 24 Soldiers In Border Attack
Agog Okene Residents Receive Gov Bello In Triumphant Homecoming
179 Anambra Town Unions Receive Bakery Training In Abuja
Bayelsa Guber: Provide Details Of Polling Units Where Elections Were Disrupted, INEC Charged
Kogi Election: PWDs Urges INEC To Improve On Electoral Inclusiveness
Bayelsa Guber: SING Nigeria Commends INEC, Calls For Reform In Nigeria’s Electoral Laws
I Prefer To Concede First And Win – Rohr
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Bayelsa Polls: Frank Congratulates Lyon, Calls For Secondus’ Resignation
-
COLUMNS4 hours ago
The El-Rufai 2023 Prophesy: Between Mortal Fury And Vision
-
Others2 hours ago
JUST IN: Atiku Loses Closest Aide, Umar Pariya
-
CRIME16 hours ago
I Saw One Of My Son’s Alleged Killers With His Head – Dad Tells Court
-
NEWS23 hours ago
JUST-IN: Yahaya Bello Re-Elected Kogi State Governor
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Passengers Groan As NRC Fails To Resume Train Operation In Lagos
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Court Remands Father In Correctional Centre For Defiling 9-year-old Daughter
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Court Restrains NAFDAC, Others From Releasing Banned Chemical