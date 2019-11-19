BUSINESS
Petrol Now N165.68 In Open Market – PPPRA
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) said that the current open price market of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as Petrol as at Nov. 15 was N163.68.
The Agency disclosed this in its Petroleum Products Pricing Template released on its website, on Monday in Abuja.
According to the template, the amount is N18.68 higher than the N145 price fixed by the Federal Government for the product to be sold at the petrol stations.
The template put the landing cost of the commodity at N147.95 per litre, while total distribution margins of N19.37 per litre brings the total cost of the commodity to N163.68 per litre.
The PPPRA report noted that the cost of the commodity plus freight stood at 618.47 dollars per metric tonne, an equivalent of N141.54 per litre.
It added that the lightering expenses and Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), charges stood at N2.75 and N0.84 per litre respectively.
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) charges, according the PPPR, stood at N0.22 per litre while the Jetty Throughput Charge N0.60 per litre and storage charge N2.00 per litre.(NAN)
MOST READ
Army Loses 24 Soldiers In Border Attack
Agog Okene Residents Receive Gov Bello In Triumphant Homecoming
179 Anambra Town Unions Receive Bakery Training In Abuja
Bayelsa Guber: Provide Details Of Polling Units Where Elections Were Disrupted, INEC Charged
Kogi Election: PWDs Urges INEC To Improve On Electoral Inclusiveness
Bayelsa Guber: SING Nigeria Commends INEC, Calls For Reform In Nigeria’s Electoral Laws
I Prefer To Concede First And Win – Rohr
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Bayelsa Polls: Frank Congratulates Lyon, Calls For Secondus’ Resignation
-
COLUMNS4 hours ago
The El-Rufai 2023 Prophesy: Between Mortal Fury And Vision
-
Others2 hours ago
JUST IN: Atiku Loses Closest Aide, Umar Pariya
-
CRIME16 hours ago
I Saw One Of My Son’s Alleged Killers With His Head – Dad Tells Court
-
NEWS23 hours ago
JUST-IN: Yahaya Bello Re-Elected Kogi State Governor
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Passengers Groan As NRC Fails To Resume Train Operation In Lagos
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Court Remands Father In Correctional Centre For Defiling 9-year-old Daughter
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Court Restrains NAFDAC, Others From Releasing Banned Chemical