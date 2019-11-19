PMB Tells Bello, Lyon To Be Magnanimous In Victory

After being declared winners of last Saturday’s electoral contests, President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and his Bayelsa State counterpart, David Lyon, to be magnanimous in victory.

The president described the election and the success of the two All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates as “a race well run and a victory well won.”

In a statement issued by his special adviser on media, Mr. Femi Adesina, the president commended APC supporters for remaining steadfast and resolute even in the face of isolated cases of violence.

President Buhari condoled with families who lost their loved ones as a result of regrettable acts of violence by thugs doing the bidding of their political sponsors.

According to the president, “all political actors and stakeholders must take deliberate steps to eschew electoral violence as a peaceful and orderly process is vital to our quest for enduring democracy.”

He saluted officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for creditably discharging their responsibilities under difficult conditions.

President Buhari urged Governor Bello to see his renewed mandate as an opportunity to build on the foundations he already laid towards improving the lives of the people of the state.

He also enjoined the governor to imbibe the spirit of magnanimity in victory by extending a hand of partnership to the opposition candidates, while urging those dissatisfied with the outcome of the election to approach the courts.

Also yesterday, the presidency said that predictably, they have seen the accusation of fabricated results from the opposition PDP.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu said that has now become standard procedure for the party to challenge any poll that does not return its candidates.

According to him, election is good when the PDP wins, pointing out that the opposite is the case if any party other than the PDP wins.

He said: “Democracy is not only about who wins or who loses, but also about the process. In disparaging every unfavourable result, they disgrace themselves by casting aspersion on the entire system.

“The February 2019 election saw the loss of five APC governors. The government accepted the results. In doing so, we realised that we did not win the argument in those contests, and so we didn’t win enough votes. We retired to assess what went wrong: were we responsive enough to the electorate’s needs and priorities? How can we improve on speaking to the nation’s hopes? We got ready and prepared ourselves well for the next contest. The result is a healthier, more rigorous election.

“In rejecting the results as PDP has done, this reflection does not happen. Instead, the electorate gets mudslinging. Improvement is not sought, but cries of victimisation; this is not an atmosphere in which democratic debate can thrive.

“The opposition strategy of attacking the electoral commission, security agencies, government at the centre and the person of President Muhammadu Buhari after each election loss is antithetical to healthy democratic norms. Candidates and parties, especially those that have lost, are not told to examine their campaign tactics and strategies with a view to improving their chances for the next election. The result of not doing this is a loss for the electorate and for the parties concerned.

“We call on APC supporters to show dignity in victory, and for all Nigerians to remain peaceful in the wake of these elections. We call on the PDP to learn to be democrats. We must now come together to build a brighter future for Nigeria,” he said.

I’ve Broken The Jinx Of Ethnicity – Kogi Gov

Governor Bello who was declared the winner of the November 16 poll by the residential electoral commissioner, Mr James Apam, after the collation of results from the 21 local government areas of the state, said that he had broken the jinx of ethnic polity in Kogi.

Apam said that Bello polled a total of 406, 222 votes while the closest contender and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr. Musa Wada, scored 189,704 votes.

He said that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate scored a total vote of 9,482 while a total of 149, 576 votes were cancelled.

While addressing the press at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, the governor expressed gratitude to God Almighty, who kept him alive until the moment of victory.

He said that his election had made history, and had broken the jinx of ethnicity, class and age differences, pointing out that the youths now hace the opportunity to prove that they can rule effectively.

The governor dedicated the victory to his mother, Hajiya Hawawu Bello, and thanked the good people of the state across the three senatorial districts for their support.

Governor Bello appreciated President Buhari for providing the platform and ensuring a level playing field during the election.

He also acknowledged the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Comrade Adams Oshiomole and other party leaders for their support before, during and after the poll.

He also thanked his governors‘ colleagues from the APC and those from the PDP for their immense support and prayers throughout the race.

Governor Bello confirmed but condemned reports of violence in some areas as he condoled with the families of persons who lost their lives in the process.

He said that his administration stands against any act of criminality and assured the people that security operatives had been ordered to bring to book those that were culpable.

INEC Fabricated Results – Wada

Instantly, Wada (PDP candidate) rejected the result and accused INEC of fabricating the figures.

While addressing newsmen at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, Wada said the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and the inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, would surely account to God and the people either in this world or the hereafter for the ignoble roles in the election.

Wada said: “It is clear to the all that there was no election on Saturday, November 16, 2019, but a declaration and execution of war against the people.”

He said that the election was an organised war against democracy, stressing that, “what happened in Kogi was an organised war against democracy; coup against the people and seizure of power through brigandage and the barrel of the gun with members of the police and other security agencies coordinating the stealing of the people’s votes.”

The governorship candidate alleged that police of aided armed APC thugs, adding that results were written in favour of the party.

He said: “The police aided armed APC thugs to invade polling units with impunity, shoot and kill voters and carted away ballot boxes to government facilities where results were written in favour of the APC and handed over to INEC to announce against the will of the people.

“Police helicopters were used to attack polling units, fire tear gas on voters and provide cover for APC hoodlums and policemen who brutalised the people of Kogi State and stole their mandate.

“The APC turned our state into a theatre of war. No fewer than nine innocent Nigerians were killed. Many more were maimed and injured by the APC in their desperation to seize power at all cost.

“It is therefore distressing that INEC went ahead with a shameful collation and declaration of fabricated results despite the glaring disruptions that characterised the shambolic exercise,” he said.

Wada commended the people of the state for their resilience in the face of all intimidation, adding that they showed, once again, that nobody can suppress their will at any time.

We Will Right The Wrongs In Bayelsa – Lyon

In his first official statement after he was declared the winner of the Bayelsa election, the governor-elect, David Lyon, said that he would devote his time to correct the inequalities and injustices in the state.

Lyon said that it was one of the greatest days in his life because the people of Bayelsa had spoken their minds by voting for the APC.

He said: “It is indeed a welcome development because during our campaigns we promised that when we are elected and sworn in, security and development will be our key agenda and with the support of Bayelsans they have made this possible.

“Today, on behalf of my APC leaders, I promise Bayelsans that we will serve them and not them to serve us. We also promise to respect leadership which is key for us. Today, their votes have been counted and the people of Bayelsa will be respected.

“I am sincerely grateful to our father, the president of this country for his fatherly advice this afternoon, as one of his sons in APC. We want to say that we (Bayelsans) will not disappoint the APC. We will consult with our leaders, traditional rulers and I believe there will be positive changes in Bayelsa State. This incoming administration will make Bayelsans to see positive developments and that is key to us,” he said.

Diri Declares Self Winner

Lyon’s rival in the election, Senator Douye Diri of the PDP has rejected calls to congratulate the winner and instead, declared himself the governor-elect

Diri told a press conference yesterday in Yenagoa that INEC and the Nigerian Army connived with the APC to rob him and the PDP of their victory.

He said that the results collated from the PDP situation room indicated that the party defeated the APC in all the local government areas of the state.

The PDP governorship candidate, who announced 98,582 as the total figure scored by the PDP, said the APC got a total of 55,903 votes in the election.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, he said that the PDP scored 4,096 in Brass council while the APC got 2,525. The PDP polled 9,903 while the APC had 7,976 in Ogbia. In Southern Ijaw, the PDP scored 12,225 and APC got 9,542, he said

Senator Diri further announced that in Yenagoa, the PDP polled 21,165 while the APC scored 15,560. In Sagbama, the PDP got 60,339 and APC had 7,831, he said, adding that that the PDP polled a total of 21,381 in Ekeremor while the APC scored 8,780.

Also, in Kolokuma/Opokuma, he said that the PDP had 12,110 and APC 6,659 while in Nembe, the PDP polled 24 and APC had 908 votes.

Diri said that based on the court judgement delivered against the APC on November 14, 2019, the party was not on the ballot paper and any vote for it was null and void.

He said: “I am the winner of the just-concluded election. I am the winner even though INEC decided to look the other way. I am not just saying that PDP is the winner because we had a situation room and reports from our supporters indicated I won the election. Based on this result, the PDP and its candidate is the winner of the election.”

The governorship candidates of Green Party, United Patriots, DPP, UPP, APGA, NPC, NCNP, DPP and AGAP also dismissed the results presented by INEC for the APC and align with Diri.

Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Others Congratulate Govs-Elect

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan has congratulated the APC and its candidates on their victory in the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

Lawan rejoiced with Governor Bello on his reelection and Lyon for making history as the first governor Bayelsa has elected on a platform different from the outgoing ruling party in the state.

He praised President Buhari for ensuring a level playing field that enabled the people to assert their sovereignty and choose their leaders.

In a statement issued by his special adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, he said: “The impressive turnout of voters in the two states is a ringing endorsement of democracy by Nigerians as their preferred system, notwithstanding its current challenges.”

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, also congratulated Lyon on his victory in the November 16 governorship election.

Omo-Agege also commended the state and national leadership of the party, particularly Oshiomhole; minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, Jigawa State governor and chairman of the APC Campaign Council for the Bayelsa governorship election, Abubakar Badaru and other leaders who contributed immensely to the success recorded at the polls.

In a statement signed by Mr Yomi Odunuga, special adviser, Media and Publicity to the Deputy Senate President, he said that the victory had confirmed that the APC‘s overwhelming success at the last general elections was not a fluke.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, also congratulated Bello and Lyon for emerging victorious.

Gbajabiamila, in a congratulatory message issued by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said that the victories recorded by the APC candidates in the two states indicated the wide acceptance the party enjoys.

The Speaker said that Bayelsa State, in particular, has now joined the Next Level train, having seen the massive change driven by the APC-led government at the federal level.

“It is gladdening to know that our party, the APC, came out victorious in the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States. This is a testimony that Nigerians across the length and breadth of the country are beginning to realise what the APC means for the country,” he said.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Umar Puma, congratulated the duo on their victory at the polls.

Wase implored the governors-elect to work closely with all persons and interest groups to move their states to the next level, while appealing to the people to remain law-abiding as the transition to new administration begins in earnest.

Tinubu, Oshiomhole, Obaseki Urge Bello, Lyon To Provide Good Leadership

Meanwhile, APC national leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, has called on Bello and Lyon to provide good leadership and progressive governance in their states.

In a congratulatory message signed by Mr .Tunde Rahman, his media aide, Tinubu extended congratulations to the party’s national chairman, Kogi and Bayelsa chairmen and other leaders in the two states on the twin-victory.

The APC leader also commended the people of Kogi and Bayelsa who came out to perform their civic duty and expressed their sovereign will in a clear and decisive manner.

“They have done their part; the two governors must now do theirs by providing good leadership and progressive governance to their people. The outcome of these elections shows that the people believe in the direction that President Buhari and the APC wish to take this nation. The electorate has faith in the progressive reforms that our party envisions,” he said.

Oshiomhole yesterday presented the Bayelsa governor-elect to President Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

The party commended former President Goodluck Jonathan for his positive disposition to the outcome of the election in Bayelsa, saying that he was delighted with it.

On the presentation of Lyon to Buhari, Oshiomhole said: “As the president and our father, he has a brand new baby boy who will be sworn- in on Valentine Day, February 14, 2020, as governor of Bayelsa State. We thanked the president for his fatherly role and he insisted that we must ensure that while we are determined to win the election that we must play by the rule and ensure that the process is transparent.

“And above all, the president has always been concerned about peaceful elections and we are proud to inform him that besides very isolated cases of ballot box snatching, the election in Bayelsa can be described as the most peaceful.

“I believe that since 1999, you will agree that this is the only time we can say the election is truly transparent and peaceful. Again, our candidate attracted support across the political divide. When you see territories and communities where his victory was being celebrated, you will agree that not only did he have the support of the APC family; he had support beyond the party.

“And of course, the president was very happy that we had a peaceful election in Bayelsa State. But of course, we also know that there was an election in Kogi but that is a matter for another day when we present the re-elected governor,” he said.

The Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday congratulated Lyon and Bello on their victory in the November 16 gubernatorial polls.

The governor, in a statement, said that the victory of both governors-elect was a triumph for the APC, and had once again proven that the party to be the peoples‘ choice.

He said: “I want to congratulate governors-elect, David Lyon and Yahaya Bello of Bayelsa and Kogi States, respectfully, for securing the mandate of their people and swelling the ranks of the APC. It is refreshing that the good people of Bayelsa State have decided to join the ranks of the APC in the South-South and we are indeed delighted to have them in the fold.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State said that the people of Kogi and Bayelsa have demonstrated their preference for the ruling party by voting for the candidates of the APC.

Oyetola, who is a member of the Bayelsa State APC Governorship Campaign Council while congratulating Lyon, noted that his victory was a clear indication of Nigerians‘ preference for the party, owing largely to its pro-people policies and programmes at the various state levels and even at the centre.

In a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the governor described the victory as a sweet one and noted that with Bayelsa now in the kitty of the APC, it has put paid to the long-held sentiment that APC is a party that had no foothold in the South- South.

Also, the Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has congratulated Bello on his re-election for another term in office.

Akeredolu, in a statement released by his senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide, also congratulated Lyon over his victory in the election.

Akeredolu said: “The outcomes of the elections in the two states have once again deepened the APC in the hearts of the people. It is particularly heart-warming that my good friend and brother, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is returning as governor of Kogi State. I congratulate him and wish him all the best as he continues to lead the good people of Kogi State.

“For Chief David Lyon, the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, his emergence is a major turning point. Although Edo State had blazed the trail for long, the journey to plant the seeds of our great party in the Niger Delta has not been easy, understandably,” he said.

Northern Governors Congratulate PMB, APC

Northern States Governors’ Forum has rejoiced with President Buhari and the APC over the victory of its candidates in Kogi and Bayelsa elections.

In a congratulatory message signed by the chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, he said that the record-breaking victory of Lyon was a demonstration of the people‘s confidence in his ability to deliver change to the state in line with the vision of the APC.

Lalong said that the re-election of Governor Bello speaks of the confidence of the people in his capacity to take them to the next level.

He said that Northern Governors’ Forum would give them the support to succeed as they settle down to fulfill the their campaign promises to the electorate.

Former minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has thanked Bayelsa people for voting the APC in the governorship polls.

Lokpobiri said that the victory of the party was a loud and clear message from Bayelsans that they were ready and willing to change their destiny towards prosperity and good governance.

He urged them to believe in the party because the APC would move the state to the next level with a renewed and amicable partnership with the federal government.

When he takes over office in February Bayelsans will see the difference between his government and that of outgoing governor Serieke Dickson,” he said.

The minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Silva, said that the election of an APC governor in Bayelsa was very significant as it was a footprint for the party in the Niger Delta region.

He said: “It has been a very hectic week but I will like to bring in this Eritrean proverb, that if you marry a wife very well, you will be blessed with another wife. Governor Dickson, unfortunately, made our job very easy because he married the wife very badly.

“Of course, this proverb presupposes that if you marry a wife badly, you will not get another wife. So he did not marry the state very well, so the state roundly rejected him. Like it’s been said earlier, we had a good candidate and when you have a good product, it’s very easy to sell it. So, we went round and sold this good to Bayelsans and the result was an overwhelming success,” he said.

The chairman of the APC Governorship Campaign Council for Bayelsa State, Abubakar Badaru thanked the people of the state for the victory of the party.

He said that “they know what they want, they know when they are frustrated and how to act and they have acted right.”

‘INEC Should Provide Details Of Places Where Elections Were Disrupted’

A group, YIAGA Africa has appealed to INEC to provide details of all the polling units where elections were disrupted in Bayelsa.

The observer group also urged the commission to ensure elections are held in all the affected polling units.

The chairman, YIAGA Africa, Watching The Vote, Bayelsa Observation Mission, Dr Aisha Abdullahi, made the requests yesterday while briefing the media in Abuja.

She said that the Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) reported that there were no elections in 61 of 250 sampled polling units and therefore potentially 24 per cent of polling units in Bayelsa did not hold elections.

“INEC has released results for Bayelsa governorship election without holding elections in all the polling units. If the tabulation process had been properly conducted, then INEC official results would fall within the PVT estimates.

“The PVT data shows that there were no elections in approximately 25 per cent of polling units and suggested that the collation process for the Bayelsa governorship election was manipulated particularly for Southern Ijaw LG,” she said.

