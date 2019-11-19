PSI Condemns Fresh Attack On Health Facility In Gujba LGA

The Public Service International (PSI) has condemned a fresh attack on health facility in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe by Boko Haram insurgents

The global trade union in a statement by its regional Secretary in charge of Africa and Arab region, comrade Sani Baba while describing the attack as one, too many, called on security agencies to ensure better protection for health workers in the northeast

He disclosed that the attacked health facility was rebuilt in February of 2019 after it was burnt down in 2017.

Comrade Baba commended the health workers for their courage to continue to provide medical care for residents of the northeast despite incessant attacks

He said, “I salute the courage and tenacity of health workers in the frontlines of Boko Haram’s rabid attacks, as well as the communities they serve in these places. we must reiterate our stance that health workers are #NotATarget

