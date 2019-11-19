NEWS
Qatar To Support Gombe In Health, Girl-child Education
The Qatari government has promised to support Gombe State in the areas of health and girl-child education.
The promise was made, when Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya visited the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar in New York, United States of America, where he met with the Qatari Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani in her office.
In a statement by the senior special assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misili, the governor, during the discussion with Al-Tham, presented Gombe State needs assessment report to the envoy, and solicited for partnership and support from the mission and their international development unit, the Qatar Foundation.
The Qatari ambassador who appreciated the visit, expressed commitment to support Gombe State in the areas of education, especially girl-child education and health.
The state’s commissioner of Science, Technology and Innovation and the special adviser on Budget, Planning and Donor Agencies Coordination were mandated by the governor to engage the Mission on details and modalities of the intervention for the overall benefit of the people of the state.
The State of Qatar has been engaged in supporting development efforts for the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and assisting them in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
