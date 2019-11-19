NEWS
Rotary Club Mulls Healthcare Centres In Osun
A global network, Rotary Club International has said it is considering establishment of adolescent and youth friendly healthcare services centres across the state calling on Osun State Government to provide spaces for it to build the facilities.
The project committee of Rotary International Global grant project on Adolescent Representative Health (GL 1861966) from Ibadan, made this known on Tuesday when it paid Advocacy visit to ministries of Health, Education, Youth & Sports and the State Primary Health Care Development Agency in Osogbo.
Addressing commissioners and directors of the ministries, spokesperson of the Rotary club, Rotarian Kunle Are, said the friendly healthcare services centres would empower beneficiaries with information on basic health and lifestyle, especially on their Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).
According to Are, “Our mission is to solicit for a space to establish Adolescent Youth Friendly Health services centres, where young people will be empowered with information on basic health and lifestyle in areas such as General health services and SRHR.
“These centres will make adolescents feel free, comfortable, willing to discuss their challenges for adequate solutions and they would be willing to come back and refer their peers,” Are added.
Reacting on behalf of the Osun state Government, the Directors met in each of the miniseries visited, welcomed the idea and promised the team that the government would take necessary steps to facilitate the project.
Among the directors who met with representatives of Rotary club are Dr Gbenga Adepoju, Director, Public Health, Ministry of Health, Mr Niyi Fawole, Director, Science, Mathematics and Technical Department, Ministry of Education, and Mrs Laogun, Programme Officer and also a member of the project committee.
Rotarians Kunle Are, Rotarian Salisu Afolabi, and Ratarian (Dr) Rasaq Akindele represented Rotary club International.
