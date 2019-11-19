NEWS
Service Delivery: PMB, APC Governors Meet Over Policy Synergy In Jos
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, join Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) next week meet on policy synergy to strengthen public service delivery, LEADERSHIP reports.
The Director General (PGF), Salihu Lukman, in a statement he signed Tuesday in Abuja, said that the parley will hold in Jos, Plateau state on Monday, November 25.
According to statement, the parley will focus on five key areas: internal security, education, transport, health and social investment.
“The theme for the parley is: Strengthening Public Service Delivery. The aim is to facilitate the development of a commonly shared service delivery framework for local governments, effective oversight from states and synergy with the federal governments that would reposition the local governments for excellent public service delivery to achieve the fundamental goals of local governance.
“President Muhammadu Buhari will be the special guest of honour. Participants expected at the parley include 19 Progressive Governors, Principal Officers of National Assembly and APC Legislators, Ministers of Internal Affairs, Transport, Education, Humanitarian Affairs and Minister of State for Health.”Other participants are EFCC Chairman, Director, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBE), Executive Secretary, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA) and many other government functionaries invited from the 19 APC controlled states.
“The parley will focus on five key areas: Internal Security, Education, Transport, Health and Social Investment.
Accordingly, the Ministers of Internal Affairs, Transport, Education, State for Health and Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management will make presentations at the parley.
“Some agencies under the above ministries like Primary Health Care Development Agency, Universal Basic Education Commission, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will join the ministers to highlight priority issues to be considered as components of the commonly shared service delivery framework for local governments in all APC states.
“At the end of the FG – PGF parley, some understanding will emerge on required actions needed to institute commonly shared service delivery framework for local governments, which will influence programmatic relations between FG and APC states in the area of strengthening local governance.
“Some new initiatives that APC states can act upon towards instituting new efficient management models would also emerge for Forum’s further consideration and approval,” the forum noted.
