TechnoServe Nigeria, ExxonMobil Foundation Host First Annual Rural Women Leadership Forum Jigawa

The majority of Nigeria’s women live and work in the country’s rural regions, yet compared with their peers in urban regions, they receive far less attention. While most women face many constraints that limit them to succeed, the struggle is fiercer for rural women in Northern Nigeria.

In a bid to alleviate the socioeconomic constraints faced by Northern women involved in agribusiness, TechnoServe, an international non-governmental organization that provides business solutions to poverty, is implementing the Business Women Connect (BWC) project in Northern Nigeria with funding from the ExxonMobil Foundation, the primary philanthropic arm of the ExxonMobil Corporation, which focuses on supporting education and promoting women as catalysts for economic development.

BWC aims to increase the economic opportunities of Northern women in agribusiness. Since the first phase of the project in 2017, BWC has taken on an integrated approach to help increase economic opportunity for over 3,000 women engaged in tomato and rice production as well as rice and groundnut processing in Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa States. The initiative engages women in groups for trainings, and helps them access credit from agricultural technology companies as well cost-share models to finance the women’s access to agro-processing equipment.

Thus far, over 800 women in Kano and Jigawa States have accessed 200ha of land and received loans worth over N15 million for agricultural production. These women have improved their savings and investment skills and accessed new markets, all while increasing their knowledge on improved agronomic and agro-processing practices.

Recognizing the role of leadership in inspiring and strengthening other women to reach their peak and break barriers to success, TechnoServe and ExxonMobil Foundation decided to launch the Rural Women Leadership Forum. The Forum is an avenue for women leaders in the rural North to network, gain exposure to greater economic opportunities, and hone their leadership skills, while creating increased gender equality awareness in the rural regions. 2019 marks the inaugural edition of the Forum, with the theme “Leading for Change”.

The Forum, which was held on Thursday the 14th of November in Hadejia, Jigawa State, attracted over 60 women leaders, members of the international development community, financial institutions and key local political actors, including the Jigawa State Honorable Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Hajjiya Talatu Tijani. The Forum served as a call-to-action for women leaders to be effective change agents in their local communities. The Jigawa State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare who gave the keynote address, urged the women to work in unity in order to break the barriers that constrain them.

For majority of the women, it was their first time being a part of such a gathering that brings together women from diverse locations to share impactful stories to help advance women’s socio-economic enterprise. The Forum featured 24 exhibition booths showcasing the women’s creativity in value-addition to agricultural commodities, particularly rice and groundnuts. This helped expose the women to a wide array of business opportunities in their local communities. In the words of one of the women leaders present at the Forum, “I don’t know where I would have been, had TechnoServe not taught me all the things I now know.” The Forum also featured prize-giving to women groups with the best product displays, articulate product presentations and a wide-array of value-added products. Through a panel session that provided some of the women leaders a platform to share their stories, the women left feeling inspired to do more for each other and their communities.

With greater support from key stakeholders, TechnoServe Nigeria and ExxonMobil Foundation hope to expand the reach and impact of subsequent Fora in the interest of women and the socio-economic development of Nigeria’s rural regions.

