1.4bn Allegation: Niger APC Tackles PDP Over Its Corrupt Past

The Niger State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the PDP’s accusation of having skeleton in its cupboard as a mere hallucination of its corrupt past.

The party said for the administration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to have confirmed that the money is intact, smarked uncommon transparency and integrity in the handling of the state’s resources, unlike in the past, when government processes and procedures are conducted in clandestine manner.

A statement signed by the APC chairman, Engr Mohammed jibril Imam said the PDP’s consistent attacks on the current government is like the antics of a drowning man, who will fight desperately to hold on anything, explaining that the Governor Abubakar Sani Bello led APC government in the state remained focused and refused to be dragged into the mud like the PDP, whose stock in trade is corruption, deceit and falsehood.

“We urge PDP chairman Tanko Beji to remember his corrupt and insincere past to his people and the state in the conduct of his activities, as a PDP chieftain alongside other members of his party. On this note, we advise the PDP to leave the APC led government alone to concentrate on the good works it is doing, which the PDP denied the people of Niger State in all its years in power.”

Engr Jibril Imam reitrated that as a people oriented government, the current administration has absolutely nothing to hide, as all the intention and actions of the government are aimed at making life better for Nigerlites.

The statement said that ordinarily the APC in the state will not dignify the PDP by joining issues with it, but wanted to set the records straight for the benefit of Nigerlites, so that, the PDP, out of mischief, will not mislead the supportive, law abiding and good people of Niger State.

On delayed response, the APC queried, “what does it matter, when the government decided to respond to the continuous hollow accusations of the PDP?

“With the incontrovertible evidences presented to the public by the state government, the burden of prove is now on the PDP through its party chairman, Tanko Beji, since he is insisting the money is not there.

