3,768 Inmates Released To Decongest Prisons – Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has hinted that about 3,768 prisoners have so far been released across the country in the on-going prison decongestion exercise.

Malami, while briefing judicial correspondents said the Presidential Committee on Prisons Reform and Decongestion has worked tirelessly to ensure that various correctional centres across the country are not congested.

The AGF had in October 2017, constituted a Presidential Committee on Prisons Reform and Decongestion headed by the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello.

According to the AGF, the Committee has since its inauguration visited and appraised about 34 prisons in 16 states of the federation.

He said, “ A total number of 3,768 have so far been released during these exercise via payment of fines for convicts for minor offences with the option of fine, general review of peculiar cases and advocacy overtures to relevant authorities.”

Describing the passage of the Act as a major turning point in Prisons Reform and Justice Sector delivery in Nigeria, the AGF said the Act has some innovative provisions which address some major issues that have been of concern to stakeholders in the Justice sector.

Explaining further, Malami said the Committee has written letters of appeal to several state governments to act on some special cases encountered during the visits to various prisons in some states as well as to exercise their powers of clemency in deserving cases or commute to life sentence those condemned to death.

