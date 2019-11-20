Ajaokuta Steel: Hope Rekindled

“Founded in 1979, Ajaokuta Steel Mill is yet to roll out a single sheet of steel!” This sad history is about to become once upon a time tale as given impetus by the October Government-to-Government agreements signed in Sochi, between President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin.

Of course, Nigerians might be hesitant about the sincerity of the Russians, after all, it is they (Soviet Union), in connivance with Nigeria’s corrupt Political Class who have failed to get the job done, ever since the first agreement was reached over forty years ago. However, Nigerians should find solace in the fact that the previous agreements were on the on the basis of Government-to-Company(ies) collaboration rather than inter-governmental.

Even before the October Agreement in Sochi, Russia, the Federal Government had allocated N3.796 billion to the steel plant in the 2020 Budget. Thus, a new chapter is open, indeed!

Progressively, the recent visit of the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite to Ajaokuta Steel Complex on Friday, November 1,, 2019 demonstrates the utmost good faith of the current Next Level Administration to see to the completion of this ‘mother of all projects’. In his words, Mr Adegbite recognized the roles of workers at the facility as well as members of the host community in maintaining and safeguarding the potential bedrock of Nigeria’s industrialisation over the years.

It is on this background that this writer sends his warm appreciation and gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping to his promises and showing rare Political Will and Faith towards revamping the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Mill. Indeed, Nigerians would have thought that Mr President would behave like previous administrations in not making the Ajaokuta Project a priority, especially as he is already in his second tenure. But, like in many cases so far, President Muhammadu Buhari has proven to be different.

Therefore, the good people of Kogi State in particular, and Nigerians in general are extremely grateful for the uncommon gestures of this administration in this regard.

Behold, come the fears of this writer! Now that the Ajaokuta Steel Mill Project is certain to be completed, how have the people of Ebiraland (the host community) and Kogites in general prepared themselves to avail themselves of the golden opportunity about to present itself? Going by recent statistics on illiteracy in Ebiraland, one would be dismayed at how pathetic the situation has become.

Over the years, it seems to me that the Youth of Kogi Central have shamelessly resigned to docility and other accultural undertakings rather than embrace education as one of the surest tools to personal development and success. To worsen the predicaments, successive administrations in the state have notably failed to strengthen State owned institutions, thus giving credence to the dooming choices of her naive young citizens. Alas, the consequences of these will soon become glaring by the time non-indigenous persons overwhelm the population of employable indigenes at the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited.

Instructively, it is better late than never, so, I believe that the State Government, under the leadership of incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello can still to curtail this looming menace by strengthening the educational sector and all other relevant institutions such as hospitals, housing, road-rehabilitation, electricity and provision of other basic amenities and skill training for natives so they can fit into the labour requirements of the industry. By so doing, we can be sure that the Ajaokuta Steel Mill will be effectively managed in a way that ensures productivity and long-term industrial harmony.

– Adoke, a public analyst, wrote in from Adavi LGA of Kogi State

