Another Round Of Election Violence

The widespread violence reported before and during last weekend’s governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States has recalled the need to activate the Nigerian Electoral Offences Commission Bill passed by the House of Representatives in 2018. The Bill seeks to establish a Nigeria Electoral Offences Commission whose primary responsibility is to investigate and prosecute electoral offences. But not much has been heard of the bill, let alone its implementation.

The kind of violence politicians and their agents unleashed on innocent citizens during the 2019 general elections is no different from what was reportedly experienced last weekend. Just like in the 2019 general elections where several lives were lost due to election violence, the off-season governorship polls in Kogi and Bayelsa saw Nigerians dispatched to early graves in the violence that occurred in Nembe in Bayelsa State and in some areas of Kogi State.

As a newspaper, we condemn in totality the killing of Nigerians during every election cycle due to the unbridled ambitions of certain politicians. That certain Nigerians were killed just because they wanted to exercise their constitutionally provisioned right to vote is unacceptable.

However, we are well aware that the menace will not go away unless strict and urgent measures are taken against those who continually wreak havoc on fellow Nigerians and wreck our hard won democracy.

Many politicians being who they are would stop at nothing to win at all costs. In the process, they hire all manner of impoverished youths, dole out some pittance and arm them with weapons which they employ to truncate every effort made by the election management bodies to hold free and fair polls.

After the last general election in 2019, about 58 Nigerians were killed and over 1,100 others were arrested for various electoral offences but to this day, there is no indication that they had been diligently prosecuted and punished according to the laws of the land. Had they been prosecuted and jailed for their crimes, it would have sent a strong signal to other would-be offenders that such errant behaviour will not be condoned in the polity. It is not impossible that some of those hired as political thugs to maim, kill and intimidate voters in the most recent elections are some of those indicted and arrested for such offences in the past.

In spite of the awareness that those actions contravene the laws of the land, for inexplicable reasons, these laws are not being enforced to bring the criminals perpetrating these crimes to book. It is this laxity, or unwillingness, to apply the law that is the major reason why cycle of violence will not stop.

Sadly, the menace has now aggravated to an impunity as security agents are now being accused of being willing tools in the hands of politicians who are desperate to win at all cost. In the Bayelsa and Kogi elections, both the opposition candidates and their parties, civil society organisations and other election observers have accused security agents of conniving with thugs to frustrate voters.

It was the same allegation in the off-season governorship election in Osun State last year.

The inspector-general of police, Mohamned Adamu’s claim that perpetrators of the violence in Kogi and Bayelsa were fake policemen will do little to convince the generality of Nigerians if the police authorities did not arrest such fake cops for prosecution despite the heavy deployment of over 64,000 police officers to secure the elections in the two states.

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the winners and advised losers to seek redress in court. This is commendable. However, the President should start by instituting a judicial enquiry into how the elections in the two states were allowed to be engulfed by violence and malpractices despite all the preparations by INEC, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.

It is time the government and the political class join hands to end this cycle of violence that harms not just individual victims and their families, but the nation’s democracy in general. One way is to hold a few high profile offenders – those who sponsor the violence – accountable for their actions.

As a newspaper, we call on the federal government to arrest and prosecute all perpetrators of electoral violence, no matter their standing in society or their political affiliation. That will send the right signal.

