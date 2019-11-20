NEWS
Army Assures Of Support To Curb Crime In Lagos, Ogun
The Nigerian Army (NA) has said the Operation Crocodile Smile IV by the Nigerian Army would help to ensure peace and security in the South -West and South -South regions during the festive season.
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai who was represented by the General Officer, Commanding 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General John Irefin disclosed this during the flag-off ceremony of the Nigeria Army’s 81 Division Exercise Crocodile Smile IV for Lagos and Ogun States held at Takwa Bay, Lagos.
He explained that Exercise Crocodile Smile IV was part of the Nigerian Army’s continuous commitment to combating security challenges in the country such as illegal oil bunkering activities, militancy, kidnapping, pipeline vandalism; cultism and some other common sundry crime.
He added that the objectives of the operation are to reduce to the barest minimum the prevailing security threat in the riverine environment and sharpen the professional skills of security personnel that are involved in the exercise.
Also speaking, Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu assured the Nigerian Army of his administration’s continued support as it engages in intensive security duties in the state while also urging citizens to be security conscious.
The Governor who was represented at the ceremony by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai for his thoughtfulness and strategic foresight, which brought about the idea of the exercise.
