Army Trains 2828 Personnel On Information Mgt

The Nigerian Army said it has trained 356 officers and 2472 soldiers in Military Information Management in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General, Tukur Buratai, at the opening ceremony of media workshop organized by Nigerian Army Directorate of Army Public Relations (DAPR) in collaboration with the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI).

The workshop Themed “Inter Agency Cooperation In in the role of Public Relations officers in Nigeria,” held in Lagos

Burutai who was represented by the General Commanding officer, 81 division, Major General, Olu Irefin said the workshop was for Defense Correspondent and online publishers.

According to him, the workshop was aimed at enhancing Esprit de-corps collaboration between security agencies and capacity building in information management in Nigeria.

He also said that the hosting of the important workshop, had since its establishment in 2010 worked conscientiously within the limits of its vision to produce well trained, inspired, skillful information managers, videographers, photographers and host of other specialists.

He said, “NASPRI has trained over 356 officer and 2472 soldiers/ equivalent in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“It is my desire to consolidate on achievements recorded and uplift the capacity of Military information officers and soldiers to a greater height in the nearest future.“

“The theme for the this year’s NASPRI media workshop is not only apt but timely in view of the fact that the nation is currently Prosecuting a war against insurgency, terrorism, militancy, kidnapping, herders men clashes and other forms of criminality which requires a high degree of coordinated efforts and synergy among security agencies”

“Though there are challenging, but this is not peculiar our dear nation as such challenges are surmountable”

Also speaking, the acting Commandant of Nigerian School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI) Col. Abubakar Anka, said that the workshop is a yearly event conducted towards the end of the training cycle of our small but mighty institution.

He said the objective of the programme is to discuss contemporary media and security issues among officers of the Directorate of Army Public Relations, Commanding officers, Defence Correspondent and online publishers.

He added that in a bid to set an agenda and train Directorate of Army Public Relations Officers on contemporary issues “a fake news “ was chosen for discuss during the last year’s workshop.

“Consequently it became a national discuss with positive feedback.“

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

