Authentic9ja Food/Fashion Fair 2019 To Showcase Culture

The Authentic Nigerian Food & Fashion Fair is set to project the country’s best rich culture through exhibitions, fairs and workshops to Nigerians living abroad and the international community at its proposed maiden fair.

To further prove that Nigeria has a rich and diverse cultural heritage that defines its people, with a key part of it being food, fashion and style, the #Authentic9jafair has birthed a global platform to showcase their goods. The maiden edition of the fair slated to take place from December 16 to 17, in Lagos will among other rich cultural heritage, showcase the country’s services and crafts.

The executive director of #Authentic9jafair, Mrs Franca Ene Olawiyola, a certified Hospitality and Tourism Professional commended the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and Tourism, as well as the Lagos and Ekiti state governments for their willingness to support the initiative and use it to drive economic development.

While describing the window as an avenue to promote the 9ja brand, she said, “This is our own. We welcome you to a life changing global platform for the 9ja brand, adding that the event core activity will focus on: our food – assorted, authentic and creatively prepared Nigerian menus; our fashion, eclectic round table runway showpiece; our Arts – exhibition of our culture in colours.”

