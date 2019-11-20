BUSINESS
Authentic9ja Food/Fashion Fair 2019 To Showcase Culture
The Authentic Nigerian Food & Fashion Fair is set to project the country’s best rich culture through exhibitions, fairs and workshops to Nigerians living abroad and the international community at its proposed maiden fair.
To further prove that Nigeria has a rich and diverse cultural heritage that defines its people, with a key part of it being food, fashion and style, the #Authentic9jafair has birthed a global platform to showcase their goods. The maiden edition of the fair slated to take place from December 16 to 17, in Lagos will among other rich cultural heritage, showcase the country’s services and crafts.
The executive director of #Authentic9jafair, Mrs Franca Ene Olawiyola, a certified Hospitality and Tourism Professional commended the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and Tourism, as well as the Lagos and Ekiti state governments for their willingness to support the initiative and use it to drive economic development.
While describing the window as an avenue to promote the 9ja brand, she said, “This is our own. We welcome you to a life changing global platform for the 9ja brand, adding that the event core activity will focus on: our food – assorted, authentic and creatively prepared Nigerian menus; our fashion, eclectic round table runway showpiece; our Arts – exhibition of our culture in colours.”
MOST READ
Gov Okowa Salutes Goodluck Jonathan At 62
NCC Puts Consumers First In Regulatory Activities – Danbatta
FG Committed To Competitiveness For Communications Market
Obaseki/Oshiomhole Feud: Will APC Retain Edo In 2020?
Edo Deputy Gov, Others Betrayed Me Over Pot of Soup – Oshiomhole
Ize-Iyamu Formally Quits PDP For APC
Kwara Gov Nominates Ex- Perm Sec, 3 Others As Commission Members
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Police Arrests Fake Pastor For Rape, Possession of Multiple Female Pants
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Insurgency: NAF To Receive 18 Aircrafts – Air Chief
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Service Delivery: PMB, APC Governors Meet Over Policy Synergy In Jos
-
NEWS20 hours ago
PSI Condemns Fresh Attack On Health Facility In Gujba LGA
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Kolade Johnson: Court Remands Killer Cop In Prison
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Legal Activist Says Implementation Of Child Rights Act Less Than 20%
-
BUSINESS21 hours ago
Nosak Group Acquires 23,000 Hectares Of Land For Oil Palm, Ethanol Production, Others
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Kogi 2019: APC Cautions INEC Against “Cash And Carry” Election Observers