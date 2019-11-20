CRIME
Court Jails Internet Fraudster 8 Months In Ibadan
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, on Wednesday secured the conviction of one Adedapo John Adeagbo before Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State.
Adeagbo, who bagged eight months imprisonment, had earlier been arraigned on a four-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences.
He later approached the Commission for a plea and sentence bargain which informed his re-arraignment on Wednesday on a one-count amended charge bordering on fraudulent impersonation.
The charge is contrary to Section 22 (2) and punishable under Section 22 (4) (b) (i) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act, 2015.
He pleaded guilty to the lone-count charge when read to him.
Prosecuting counsel, Chidi Okoli, thereafter, prayed the court to convict the defendant accordingly.
While convicting him of the offence, the presiding judge equally issued an order that he restitutes to his victim the sum of $450 USD only through the Commission.
He was also to forfeit to the Federal Government of Nigeria his iphone6 mobile phone being the instrument used in committing the crime.
