Court Remands Businessman For Alleged Forging, Trademark Violation
Justice Saliu Saidu of the Federal High Court in Lagos, Wednesday remanded a businessman, Robinson Ojukwu in prison for allegedly forging acceptance forms belonging to the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trades and Investment.
Ojukwu was arraigned before the court by men of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (ForceCIID) on an 11-counts charges of conspiracy, forgery, alterations and trademark theft.
The police in the charge marked FHC/L/166c/2019, alleged that the businessman, his company, Ronik Multitrade Limited and others now at large, between 2014 and 2018, at National Agency for Good and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), located at 3/5 Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos, conspired among themselves to commit the act.
The prosecutor, B. O. Asogwa, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), told the court that the defendant and others at large, forged Acceptance Forms with Numbers NG/T/2014/2197; NG/T/2016/748; NG/T/2016/5715; on July 14, 2014, February 26, 2016 and July 26, 2016, claiming that they were issued by the Commercial Laws Department of Federal Ministry Industry, Trade and Investment.
Asogwa also alleged that the defendant used the said forged Acceptance Forms to registered Village Fresh Soap’s trademark in the name of Ronik Multitrade limited with NAFDAC.
The offences, the prosecutor, insisted contradict sections 516, 467, 468 of the Criminal Code Act. Cap. C 38 of the Laws of the Federation, 2004, and punishable under Section 467 of the same Act.
He also maintained that the defendant’s act contravened sections 3(1)(a) of the Merchandise Marks Act. Cap. M 10, Laws of the Federation, 2004 and punishable under section 3(3) of the same Act.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Based on the plea of the defendant, Asogwa urged the court for a trial date, and that he be remanded in prison custody till the determination of the charge against him.
The defendant’s lawyer, Abdul Malik, told the court that he was not oppose to the request for a trial date and that he had filed a bail application on behalf of his client.
Malik also claimed that the application had be served on the prosecution and that he is ready to move the application.
Responding, the prosecutor told the court that he was served with the application very late yesterday and that he needed time to reply.
After listening to the parties, Justice Saidu adjourned the matter till December 11, for hearing and determination of defendant’s bail application.
