CSO, Sinach, Testimony, UK Band Win Big At LIMA 2019 

The 2019 Loveworld International Music and Arts Awards (LIMA) was held last weekend in pomp and pageantry as Sinach clinched the Grand Best Song of the Year with a cash prize of $100,000.

The music and arts award night was created by the President of The Loveworld Inc. aka Christ Embassy, Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome Ph.D., in 2016 to recognise and reward music ministers produced by the church who are standing out in their ministry.

Held on Sunday, November 17, 2019, the event started at about 3:30 pm at the Loveworld Convocation Arena and featured music ministrations from Testimony Jaga, Joe Praize, Loveworld UK band, Sinach, Samsong, Eben and many other talented musicians who gave awesome renditions and performances that will be talked about for weeks and years to come. The highly-rated event enjoyed a robust broadcast schedule live on National and Cable Television Networks.

Delectable CSO and Jeanie won the Music Collaboration of the Year for the song, Higherlife.

The Artist of the Year was Testimony Jaga, who couldn’t hold back tears of joy as he narrated his life tales on the street before he found salvation in Jesus Christ and comfort in the Loveworld home. He got a cash prize of $25,000. Artists like Rita Soul, UK Band, and others also won cash prizes.

“We believe that if you give people opportunities to express themselves, they will excel and because we feel we have limited opportunities available to our artists to be celebrated outside as gospel music ministers, so we instituted the LIMA awards to recognize and honour our own” explained the Media Director of Loveworld Inc., Tony Ikeokwu.

Here is the list of the Winners:

Producer of the year — Frank Fytt

Best Male Vocalist — Eben

Best Female Vocalist — Pastor Ruthney

Hit Song Of The Year (protostar category) — Testimony Jaga (Gone For Life)

Music Band Of The Year – UK Band

Hit Song Of The Year (all stars category) — JoePraize (Joy Overflow)

Best New Act — Password (AMAGHIMO)

Music Video Of The Year — Samsong (E Dey Work Video)

Song Writer Of The Year (protostars) – Rita Soul

Song Writer Of The Year (all stars) ($50,000) — Ukband

Worship Song Of The Year — UKBand

Artist Of The Year – Testimony Jaga

Beat Rendition By An Artist — Onos (Overflow)

Music Collaboration of the Year — CSO & Jeanie (Higherlife)

Theme Song Of The Year — Pastor Saki (Light)

Grand Best Song Of The Year ($100,000) — Sinach

Other Best Songs Of 2019:

UKband (Shine)

Joepraise (Joy Overflow)

Ritasoul (Dance In The Holyghost)

Testimony (Gone For Life)

Ayovincent (Your Presence)

Eben ( Prince Of Peace)

Jeanine Sparkles (Pour Out Your Love)

Isreal Strong (Never Go Down)

Pastor Saki (light)

CSO (In Your Presence)

Phendi (Jesus Is Love)

CSO and Jeanine (Highlife)

Martin PK (Highest Praise)

Sinach (Overflow)

Ritasoul (Jesus)

