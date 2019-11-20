NEWS
CSPD Invests N3bn On 478 Projects In Osun
The General Manager, Osun state agency for Community and Social Development Project (CSDP), Mrs Aderonke Funmi Abokede, Wednesday disclosed that the agency has spent over N3billion on various projects since the programme started operation in 2009.
Speaking at the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), personality interview programme, tagged “News Point” in Osogbo, Abokede said Osun State government was also alive to its responsibility by paying promptly it’s N813million counterpart funding.
According to her, the N3 billion was expended on 478 micro projects in 396 communities across the state.
Abokede noted that the state government, through the agency has embarked on construction of conducive hostels and classrooms for the vulnerable people in the state.
She said the state government is very compassionate about people with disabilities, hence the efforts to improve their standard of living and ensure that they enjoy adequate treatment.
According to her, the Development Centre for the blind and the deaf where they can acquire skills is under construction.
