EFCC Arraigns Ex- Banker, Wife For Alleged $377m Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned a couple, Mrs. Ovuomarhoni Naomi Isioro and Rowley Isioro before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja over allegations of laundering N377 million.

The couple were arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada alongside their companies, Multaid Plus Limited and Global Investment Network on a seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit felony to wit money laundering, receiving fraudulently obtained property, transfer of criminal proceed to nominee and money laundering to the tune of $975,424.

The defendants allegedly received money from an illegal activities carried out by a Nigerian based in the United States of America, Michael Uziewe (at large) with the aim of assisting him bring the proceeds made from his illegal activities into Nigeria.

The defendants were said to have used their companies with the corporate accounts domiciled in the bank where the second defendant, Rowley Isioro was an Assistant General Manager to launder the above mentioned amount for Michael Uziewe.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

One of the charges reads: “That you Ovuomarhoni Naomi Isioro, Rowley Isioro, Marhoni General Services Limited, Multaid Plus Limited, Michael Uziewe (at large) and Global Investment Network sometime in 2016, at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired amongst yourselves to launder money which represents proceeds of illegal activities of Michael Uziewe in the United States of America.”

Another charge reads: ” That you Ovuomarhoni Naomi Isioro, Rowley Isioro, Marhoni General Services Limited, Multaid Plus Limited, Michael Uziewe (at large) and Global Investment Network sometime in 2017 at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court laundered an aggregate sum of $975,424 on behalf of Michael O. Uziewe (at large) and Global Investment Network through your bank accounts in order to disguise the origin of the money which represents proceeds of illegal activities of Michael O. Uziewe in the United States of America.”

