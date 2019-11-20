NEWS
EFCC Arraigns Ex- Banker, Wife For Alleged $377m Money Laundering
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned a couple, Mrs. Ovuomarhoni Naomi Isioro and Rowley Isioro before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja over allegations of laundering N377 million.
The couple were arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada alongside their companies, Multaid Plus Limited and Global Investment Network on a seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit felony to wit money laundering, receiving fraudulently obtained property, transfer of criminal proceed to nominee and money laundering to the tune of $975,424.
The defendants allegedly received money from an illegal activities carried out by a Nigerian based in the United States of America, Michael Uziewe (at large) with the aim of assisting him bring the proceeds made from his illegal activities into Nigeria.
The defendants were said to have used their companies with the corporate accounts domiciled in the bank where the second defendant, Rowley Isioro was an Assistant General Manager to launder the above mentioned amount for Michael Uziewe.
They both pleaded not guilty to the charges.
One of the charges reads: “That you Ovuomarhoni Naomi Isioro, Rowley Isioro, Marhoni General Services Limited, Multaid Plus Limited, Michael Uziewe (at large) and Global Investment Network sometime in 2016, at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired amongst yourselves to launder money which represents proceeds of illegal activities of Michael Uziewe in the United States of America.”
Another charge reads: ” That you Ovuomarhoni Naomi Isioro, Rowley Isioro, Marhoni General Services Limited, Multaid Plus Limited, Michael Uziewe (at large) and Global Investment Network sometime in 2017 at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court laundered an aggregate sum of $975,424 on behalf of Michael O. Uziewe (at large) and Global Investment Network through your bank accounts in order to disguise the origin of the money which represents proceeds of illegal activities of Michael O. Uziewe in the United States of America.”
MOST READ
We’ve Not Spoken To El-Zakzaky Since His Return From India – Family
Nigeria Should Nurture Furniture Sub-sector For Maximum Benefit
Gov Okowa Salutes Goodluck Jonathan At 62
NCC Puts Consumers First In Regulatory Activities – Danbatta
FG Committed To Competitiveness For Communications Market
Obaseki/Oshiomhole Feud: Will APC Retain Edo In 2020?
Edo Deputy Gov, Others Betrayed Me Over Pot of Soup – Oshiomhole
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Police Arrests Fake Pastor For Rape, Possession of Multiple Female Pants
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Insurgency: NAF To Receive 18 Aircrafts – Air Chief
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Service Delivery: PMB, APC Governors Meet Over Policy Synergy In Jos
-
NEWS20 hours ago
PSI Condemns Fresh Attack On Health Facility In Gujba LGA
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Kolade Johnson: Court Remands Killer Cop In Prison
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Legal Activist Says Implementation Of Child Rights Act Less Than 20%
-
BUSINESS21 hours ago
Nosak Group Acquires 23,000 Hectares Of Land For Oil Palm, Ethanol Production, Others
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Kogi 2019: APC Cautions INEC Against “Cash And Carry” Election Observers