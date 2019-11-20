EFCC Vs Shema: Court Rejects Statement Made Under Duress

A Katsina high court yesterday rejected the confessional statement of the fourth accused person, Ibrahim Lawal Dankaba, former Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) chairman of the state, in the alleged misappropriation of about N11 billion of the state local governments’ funds.

The presiding judge, Justice Ibrahim Maikaita Bako, in his ruling, in the trial within trial in the matter, held that the statement obtained from Dankaba was not made voluntarily in accordance with the law.

Dankaba, who was also the chairman of Kaita local government at the time, opted for trial within trial in the court after an EFCC operative claimed that his (Dankaba’s) statement was not obtained under duress from him.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the accused persons including the former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, former commissioner for Local Government, Sani Hamisu Makana and erstwhile permanent secretary in the ministry, Talwal Rufa’i, who were all in the court, are facing a 24 – count – charge over the alleged misappropriation.

Justice Bako ordered the said confessional statement to be marked as rejected and adjourned case to 11th and 12th of December, 2019, for continuation of hearing.

Reacting to the ruling in an interview, the defence team led counsel, Elisha Y. Kurah (SAN), said: “The implication is that the man did not make the statement, he was coerced into making and that is what we alleged and we have proved that he didn’t voluntarily make the statement and the court agreed with us totally. It will help our case and we have laid the foundation for the future of the matter.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

