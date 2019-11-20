FG Committed To Competitiveness For Communications Market

The Federal Government has declared its commitment to enhance the competitiveness of the over $70 billion Nigerian communications market for the Continental Free Trade.

The chairman of the board of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, stated this at a two-day workshop in Lagos to sensitise stakeholders in the telecom industry on the implications of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement.

He said the commission recognised the opportunities that come with AfCFTA, which if well explored could further strengthen Nigeria’s market.

“At the NCC, we recognise that the Continental Free Trade Agreement means that we now have access to extend communications services to 1.2 billion people across the African continent. “With a larger proportion of this population made up of young people, whose hunger for data and mobile services continues to grow, there is no limit to achievement by innovative operators/investors in terms of business opportunities.

“Just the way we recognise the opportunities for investors in the African market, we also know that there are challenges, not to say threats. Operators and investors within the communications ecosystem must fully appreciate these dynamics, in order to ensure that they prepare adequately for them, hence the need for this sensitisation workshop,” he said.

Durojaiye added that the commission would continue to improve the performance of the rapidly-evolving industry by encouraging more investments, engaging stakeholders on issues of common interest, and charting viable courses for the growth and development of the sector and economy.

Speaking earlier, the executive vice chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbata, noted that with the ratification by 22 member-states of the African Union, the Free Trade Area is now the largest trading bloc in the world in terms of participating countries, since the creation of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

“What all these mean, therefore, is that with the AfCFTA, the hitherto business algorithm in Africa is going to change, as it will become difficult for any country to be regarded as the largest market in Africa, since the African continent is now going to be seen as one single international trade bloc,” he said.

Danbatta, who was represented by NCC’s director of policy and authorisation, Mohammed Babajika, said the workshop was aimed at rallying industry players to explore benefits of the Continental Free Trade.

On his part, the acting director-general, Nigeria Office for Trade Negotiation (NOTN), Liman Liman, who urged operators to explore the AfCFTA advantage, said there was need for strong regulatory institution to prevent unfair competition in the market. He noted that to be globally competitive, telecommunication’s infrastructure would require a significant amount of investment both by domestic and foreign investors.

Other speakers at the plenary included the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the state commissioner for science and technology, Hakeem Fahm; a member of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Telecommunications, Isiaka Ibrahim; the national president of the Association of Mobile Phones and Allied Products Traders (AMPAT), Musa Mamza; and the acting director-general of the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations, Liman Victor Liman who presented a synopsis of telecommunication in the context of AfCFTA.

