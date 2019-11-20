Food Security: Tak Agro Plc Raises N50bn Bond For Agro Infrastructure, Logistics

The federal government’s drive for food security and deepening of the value chain in agricultural practices nationwide has been boosted by frontline agro investor, Tak Agro Plc, which has unveiled plans to acquire 250 MAN tractor-trailer trucks to support its fertiliser production and distribution, and its grain processing and storage operations.

Tak Group operates a combined silo storage capacity of over 261,000 metric tonnes and additional warehouse storage capacity of over 250,000 metric tonnes, strategically located in grain-producing areas of Kaduna, Jigawa, Kwali, Kwara, and Kebbi.

The acquisition of the 250 trucks will enable Tak Group extend its logistics operations through the agro value chain: from raw material inputs, transportation to finished fertiliser distribution to the transportation of aggregated farm produce to the storage facilities and the transportation of grains from the storage facilities to the processors.

These plans were unveiled in Lagos at the recent signing ceremony of N15 billion bond facilitated for Tak Agro Plc by Planet Capital, being the first tranche of a N50 billion bond approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Speaking at the ceremony, held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, the chairman of Tak Agro Plc, Thomas Etuh, said that the bond would help the company meet the demands of boosting its production of fertilisers as well as provide the pillar that would enable it drive the government’s initiative towards boosting food production and food security.

Etuh said: “TAK Group is driving towards building a pan-African integrated agro solutions company. Today, we are the largest producer of the NPK blend of fertiliser in the country. We have an installed capacity of three million metric tonnes as a group and the demand in the country is about four million tonnes and we are convinced that these additional investments in logistics will ensure optimal leverage of economy of scale with regard to our installed capacity.”

He hinted that the company plans to acquire 1,000 trucks to facilitate the movement of raw materials and the evacuation of agricultural produce. The first tranche of the bond issue is to help acquire 250 of these trucks in readiness for dry season farming.

He said that acquiring these trucks became an important plank of the company’s strategy because of the intricate vehicular requirements of fertiliser and commodity businesses.

“Every six months, TAK Group moves raw materials and fertilisers to and from various blending plants. It requires about 34,000 truck trips to move one million tonnes for both raw materials or finished goods, and if you benchmark this against our installed capacity, we are basically talking about 100,000 truck trips a year. You can now see why this is important to us.

“We are starting with 250 trucks for now but our requirement is more like 2,000 trucks to be able to meet our requirements. This means that even when we have the complete 1,000 trucks, we will still be supporting that with third party trucking arrangement as we are currently doing,” he stated.

Also speaking at the occasion, the managing director of TAK Logistics, Chuma Maduekwe, said that the bond would help the company support the dreams of Nigerian farmers for yield enhancement.

Maduekwe said that it was important for the business to be in significant control of its logistics chain if the objectives of enhancing farmers’ yield and facilitating food security were to be achieved.

TAK Group is one of the few end-to-end players in the agro value chain in Nigeria; starting from yield enhancement by providing NPK fertilisers to farmers, to storage of grains and the produce that comes from the application of the fertilisers.

TAK Logistics is one of the key building blocks for the end-to-end value that the TAK Group delivers to the market, starting from the delivery of raw materials to the blending plants to the movement and distribution of blended fertilisers to the agro dealers.

He said that farmers in Nigeria hitherto suffered serious losses due to lack of storage facilities and poor handling of post-harvest activities.

“Nigerian farmers lose over 50 per cent of their produce due to the lack of storage facilities and difficulty in moving the produce from their farms to the markets and storage centres. And that is why, part of the infrastructure that TAK Group is putting in place is to deal with this issue; so while we are enhancing yield per hectare with our fertiliser, we are also taking care of the waste that has been the lot in the industry over the years. This ensures that our farmers earn more at the end and the idea of seasonal availability of staples like grains will be a thing of the past,” he said.

