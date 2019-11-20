I Won’t Join Issue With You, Akeredolu Tells Olanusi

Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said he would not respond to the scorching comments of former Deputy Governor of the State, Alhaji Ali Olanusi on him and his government.

Olanusi, a member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had declared that “Governor Rotimi Akeredolu still on suspension from the party following his 2019 anti- party activities.”

He had also accused the governor, of orchestrating the loss of President Muhammadu Buhari in the presidential election in Ondo state.

According to Olanusi, Akeredolu instigated the anti-party activities within the party during the elections which saw a good number of the party’s membership teeming with Action Alliance.

However, Olanusi said the suspension placed on the governor had not been reversed.

But Akeredolu through the state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, in a statement Wednesday, noted that, “In unambiguous terms, Alhaji Olanusi has struggled to sustain and root a narrative that has incurably, continually defied acceptance and logic.”

Ojogo said , “As these tantrums against the person of the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN) suffice, several persons have conscionably expressed feelings which understandably, seek to encourage a confrontation and possibly put Olanusi in his ‘rightful place’.

We have weighed all these; such are plausibly, permissible options in the game of politics.”

He further stated that,’ it is not in the character of the Ondo State Government led by Governor Akeredolu to join issues with elders, however repulsive their views are. The case of Alhaji Olanusi, will not pull Mr. Governor out of this revered stance.

“The art of governance goes beyond providing good governance. It includes tolerating every view whether such is irritating or exposing some form of imposed challenges on the part of anyone who expresses same.

“Perhaps, it is pertinent to state that failed desires, defeated expectations and jaundiced hope have an effective and potently irreversible way of colouring an individual’s perception of any system.

“Concluding that these persistent attacks could be products of such challenges, we are unwavering in our resolve not to burn the bridge of friendship, unity and cohesion in our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

The governor, however, said “Let all men of good conscience ignore these attacks that are most unlikely to cease as we move ahead.”

