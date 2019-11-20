ICPC Bestows Integrity Award On FAAN Staff

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), yesterday, recognised a staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Josephine Ugwu for her honesty and integrity in the discharge of her duties.

Mrs Ugwu was presented with the award at a two-day summit on “Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector” jointly organised by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and ICPC in Abuja.

Recall that in a celebrated case in the year 2015, Mrs. Ugwu while carrying out her duties as a cleaner at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos saw the sum of $12, 200 in a toilet and submitted it to security officials. The money was subsequently returned to the owner. She has also returned other sums lost by several other passengers at different times.

Mrs. Ugwu was subsequently given automatic employment by the Authority in recognition of her honesty and exemplary conducts.

General manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Yakubu Henrietta, in her statement, said the event climaxed with an hand shake to Mrs. Ugwu from President Muhammadu Buhari. She was also given a brand new apartment in Lagos for her act of honesty and integrity.

