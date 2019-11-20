ICPC Decries Unspent N31.8bn By MDAs

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has decried the misuse and unspent balances on personal cost released to Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) from 2017 to 2018 totalling about N31.8 billion.

This was revealed by the ICPC chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye in Abuja while presenting the findings from a system study and review of MDAs conducted by the commission.

He further noted that the ICPC has alerted the Minister of Finance of its findings and that appropriate steps were being taken to ensure that implicated MDAs will not be able to spend the excess N18.39billion built into their personnel budgets.

Owasanoye said unspent Personnel Cost balance as at July 2019 amounting to N12.4billion was blocked from misappropriation on ICPC directives and retained in the treasury, stating that institutions and all those implicated will be given the opportunity to explain themselves while investigations are on to confirm any credible explanations they may have.

Owasanoye also noted that preliminary findings show that, while the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) padded N1.1billion into its budget, Federal Medical Centre, Bayelsa padded about N915million.

He revealed that Nnamdi Azikwe University padded about N907million into its budget while the University of Jos included about N896million to its own. The University College Hospital Ibadan padded about N701million, Usman Dan Fodio University N636million and University of Ibadan N558million.

Owasanoye who disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Water Resources has made payment amounting to N3.3billion through staff accounts, instead of actual beneficiaries and accused agencies of abusing the e-payment policy of government.

He also added that some agencies either failed to deduct or deducted but did not remit taxes to the appropriate authorities.

The chairman noted that the actual Personnel Cost expenditure, N19.8billion was on Overhead Cost and Capital related items contrary to Budget Call Circular and ICPC Act.

