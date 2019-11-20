Ize-Iyamu Formally Quits PDP For APC

Former candidate of the PDP in the 2016 Edo state governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and his loyalists will today, Thursday resign formally from the party.

The event scheduled to take place at his residence in Benin city will put paid to speculations that Ize-Iyamu was dumping his former party in favor of the ruling APC, although the clergyman has argued that he was merely returning home.

Ize-Iyamu, a former South-South zonal vice-chairman of the APC have been consulting and holding series of meetings with his loyalists many of whom have expressed concerns about the disarray within the rank of the PDP.

The politician reportedly said he had done his best to reconcile the warring parties within the PDP without success, hence his decision to leave the party and join the APC.

He said: “It is true that I am leaving the PDP for the APC. I am quitting the PDP because of the too many problems bedeviling the party which I have tried in my own way to resolve without success. It is not a rumour, I am going back home to APC.”

The Edo PDP, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary Chris Nehikhare, had last week responded to the speculations by announcing that it was excluding Pastor Ize-Iyamu from all PDP related activities.

