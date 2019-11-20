NEWS
Ize-Iyamu Formally Quits PDP For APC
Former candidate of the PDP in the 2016 Edo state governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and his loyalists will today, Thursday resign formally from the party.
The event scheduled to take place at his residence in Benin city will put paid to speculations that Ize-Iyamu was dumping his former party in favor of the ruling APC, although the clergyman has argued that he was merely returning home.
Ize-Iyamu, a former South-South zonal vice-chairman of the APC have been consulting and holding series of meetings with his loyalists many of whom have expressed concerns about the disarray within the rank of the PDP.
The politician reportedly said he had done his best to reconcile the warring parties within the PDP without success, hence his decision to leave the party and join the APC.
He said: “It is true that I am leaving the PDP for the APC. I am quitting the PDP because of the too many problems bedeviling the party which I have tried in my own way to resolve without success. It is not a rumour, I am going back home to APC.”
The Edo PDP, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary Chris Nehikhare, had last week responded to the speculations by announcing that it was excluding Pastor Ize-Iyamu from all PDP related activities.
MOST READ
Gov Okowa Salutes Goodluck Jonathan At 62
NCC Puts Consumers First In Regulatory Activities – Danbatta
FG Committed To Competitiveness For Communications Market
Obaseki/Oshiomhole Feud: Will APC Retain Edo In 2020?
Edo Deputy Gov, Others Betrayed Me Over Pot of Soup – Oshiomhole
Ize-Iyamu Formally Quits PDP For APC
Kwara Gov Nominates Ex- Perm Sec, 3 Others As Commission Members
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Police Arrests Fake Pastor For Rape, Possession of Multiple Female Pants
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Insurgency: NAF To Receive 18 Aircrafts – Air Chief
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Service Delivery: PMB, APC Governors Meet Over Policy Synergy In Jos
-
NEWS20 hours ago
PSI Condemns Fresh Attack On Health Facility In Gujba LGA
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Kolade Johnson: Court Remands Killer Cop In Prison
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Legal Activist Says Implementation Of Child Rights Act Less Than 20%
-
BUSINESS21 hours ago
Nosak Group Acquires 23,000 Hectares Of Land For Oil Palm, Ethanol Production, Others
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Kogi 2019: APC Cautions INEC Against “Cash And Carry” Election Observers