Kebbi First Lady, Zainab Bagudu Bags Leadership Excellence Awards 2019

The prestigious Igbere TV Leadership Excellence Awards have confirmed the First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu as an Award Recipient of the forthcoming and most anticipated Leadership Awards holding on the 29th of November, 2019 at Sheraton Hotel Abuja.

This was made known to newsmen few hours after Igbere TV Team visited Her Excellency, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu. According to Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu, the Chairman, organising committee of the 2019 Igbere TV Leadership Excellence Awards, he confirmed that the first lady has been screened and confirmed to receive the “2019 Best First Lady of the Year on Health” at the forthcoming event in Abuja. He noted that the confirmation of Kebbi State First Lady was significant because she has been adeptly instrumental in healthcare intervention and programs across the Nigeria and Kebbi state.

She would be honoured alongside other reputable personalities including, state governors, key players and stakeholders in the private sector, public office holders, as well as philanthropic and humanitarian agencies and individuals across several award categories.

Other distinguished Award Nominees are Dr. Godwin Maduka, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Dr. Sam Onyisi (Peace Mass), Dr. Linda Ayade (Cross River State first Lady), Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji (Abia Speaker), Engr. Ajibola Abiola, (Director Nigeria Broadcast Academy), Femi Adesina, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejiocha, ex Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, Satguru Maharaj Ji, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Cosmos Ndukwe, Engr. Ndukwe Iko, Bar. Gordy Uche (SAN), Dr. Nkem Chibogu Kenneth, Sir Daniel Chukwudozie, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Hon. Onofiok Luke, Dr. Uche Ogah (Minister of state (Mines and Steel), Sen. Ita Enang (SA to Buhari on Niger Delta), Kanu Nwankwo, Kalu Uche and Barr. ACB Agbazuere.

Organised to honour excellence, achievements, performance, humanitarian activities and philanthropic aides, the 2019 Leadership Excellence of Igbere TV will be recognising Awardees in the following categories, “Man of the Year Award”, “Award for Peace and Democracy”, “Best Performing Governor”, “Best performing House of Reps Members”, “Award for Integrity”, “First Lady of the Year”, “Activist of the year”, “Best Performing Senator”, “Best Performing State Assembly Speaker”, and “Award for Leadership”.

