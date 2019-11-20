Kogi West: We Will Look Into Melaye’s Petition – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will look into the petition regarding the conduct and outcome of the November 16 Kogi West senatorial election filed before it by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye, and take necessary action.

INEC national commissioner/chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye, who received the petition in company of the commission’s secretary, Mrs Rose Oriaran-Anthony, and on behalf of the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure on Wednesday at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja after Melaye submitted the petition on the Kogi West disputed election.

LEADERSHIP recall that INEC had on Sunday declared the election inconclusive after the number of cancelled votes outweighs the margin between the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Smart Adeyemi, and PDP’s Melaye.

But Melaye, who was the chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation before the courts ordered for a rerun, said he won the election before the figures were manipulated through ballot box snatching, violence and falsification of results in all the seven local government areas of the zone to favour his opponent at the poll, hence INEC should cancel the election.

Armed with the petition and 21 video clips containing evidence of violence, killing of voters and outright rigging by alleged agents of the Kogi State government, Melaye told journalists that his determination to retrieve his stolen mandate “is a battle of no retreat, no surrender.”

The petition dated November 18, 2019 and titled “A call for cancellation of the Election for Kogi West Senatorial District held on November 16 2019 in certain areas,” was filed by his lawyer, Tobechukwu Nweke of Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) & Co.

“Our client implores the Commission to study painstakingly, the events captured in the said video discs which reveal that election was not conducted in Kogi West Senatorial District and to cancel the entire election held on 16th November, 2019.

“In conclusion, sequel to the above mentioned spread violence, gunshots and killings, disruption of the election, snatching of ballots, multiple thumb printing, several electoral malpractices, irregularities and total sabotage of the electoral process cut across all the seven local government areas in Kogi State which were demonstrated in the video footages attached herein, and the facts in paragraphs 1 to 5 above which reveal that the election was not conducted in Kogi West senatorial district in substantial compliance with the dictates of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) as well as the requisite Guidelines and Regulations issued for the election, we urge the commission to cancel the entire election to the Senate of Kogi West Senatorial District held on November 16, 2019,” the petition said.

