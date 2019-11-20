Kwara Gov Nominates Ex- Perm Sec, 3 Others As Commission Members

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday forwarded names of four persons to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as chairman and members of the State Civil Service Commission.

The nominees include a retired permanent secretary, Alhaja Habiba Ayinke Yusuf,who is nominated as Chairman of the Commission, Isiaka Oludare, Dorcas Afeniforo and Sir Job Afolayan.

The Speaker of the House,Hon.Yakubu Danladi Salihu announced this during yesterday’s plenary while reading a message from the state governor.

He directed the nominees to forward 35 copies of their Curriculum Vitae to the Clerk of the House, Hajia Halimah Jummai Kperogi before close of work on Friday this week.

