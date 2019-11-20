Lagos Assembly Gives Committee 42-Day Ultimatum To Work On 2020 Appropriation Bill

Barely two weeks after presentation of 2020 budget estimate to Lagos State House of Assembly by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the House has given the Budget Planning, Finance Committees six weeks within which to work on the budget and report back to the House.

The Appropriation Bill was referred to Budget and Planning and Finance Committee after second reading by Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni, during plenary session.

The Speaker of the House Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa who made this known after a robust debate said the committees must get back to the House within period given to it for the assignment.

Prior to reference of the budget to the committee, some members of House took turns to eulogize the governor for presenting a laudable bill, saying, “The proposed revenue in the budget is achievable”

Hon. Fatai Mojeed ( Ibeju Lekki 1) in his contribution said the proposed revenue is achievable if the state shifts focus to tap revenue from several areas of informal sector.

Mojeed who spoke on the content of the budget extensively, pointed out various sectors which the budget would touch for betterment of the people. He stated that it would be appropriate for the state to invest heavily on public transportation so as to be able to cater for the transport need of the people.

Also commenting, Hon. Rotimi Olowo ( Somolu 1), said that the budget estimate was over ambitious based on its revenue target which might not be achievable.

Olowo added that there is need to re-integrate the various sectors for better service delivery adding that it would further enhance the economy.

He warned against overtaxing the people in the bid to meet revenue target by various agencies and MDAs, saying that the current economic situation should be put into consideration.

“The immediate past administration also presented an overambitious budget last year and it failed to achieve its purpose and was poorly implemented at the end ofthe day. I will want this administration to avoid such mistake”, said Olowo.

Also, Hon.Jude Idimogwu ( Oshodi/Isolo 2), in his comment, called on the agencies and MDAs to come explain to the House how they would achieve their revenue targets noting that though the figures in the budget were projections it should be realistic figures.’’

