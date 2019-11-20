Miss Polo International Kicks-Off “Beauty With A Mission Education Charity Tour” in Nigeria

…Donates School materials To NOA

The Organisers and Winners of the prestigious International Pageant Contest, Miss Polo International have visited National Orientation Agency to donate books, writing materials and bags on their arrival to Abuja, Nigeria.

The visit to the Agency marked the flag-off of the “Beauty With A Mission Education Charity Tour” in Abuja with a press briefing which commenced on 17th November. As a way to find solution to all academic issues and promote great and excellent academic students, the Miss Polo International Queens through the Polo International Relief Foundation donated 5000 books with the support of Federal Inland Revenue Service and Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation

One of the directors of National Orientation agency who received the 2000 books on behalf of the agency promised that the academic materials will be distributed to FCT schools especially across L.E.A schools in the 6 Abuja area councils where the children need the writing materials including school bags from Mexico as gifts from one of the Queens from her country.

According to the Mouth piece of the federal government, the Representative acknowledged that “Beauty with mission” is a great motto and should not be taken for granted and that she is looking forward to seeing scholarship and more donations from Polo international and other brands for school children to improve education in Nigeria. She further stressed that National orientation agency is to take feedback about projects like this back to the government especially that which supports the activities of the government as it calls for collaboration from the N.O.A

The reigning Miss Polo International Queens, Dewanti Kumala appreciated and sent her gratitude to her organization, partners and the media. According to her, Miss Polo International pageant made her realize she could spread knowledge and educational projects to both the elite and less privileged.

The pretty Indonesian born beauty queen invited her fellow queens and school children on stage as she stressed that education is a license for the future and it will be attained by people who believe and prepare for it.

Reacting to the exercise, the project director Mrs Ibife Alufohai expressed her gratitude to the national orientation agency and all other sponsors and supporters for the event especially FIRS and Ned Nwoko Foundation. She talked about the vision and mission of Polo international Relief Foundation, stating that the funds generated from their charity fundraising ceremony will assist the less privileged to get opportunity to be in school, through scholarship and donation of educational materials for them.

The project consultant Barr. Rex Idaminabo gave a vote of thanks as he further highlighted that education is a great weapon and all children need to learn how to use it. Also among the team is Mayolein Mac-Donald Co-founder Bole Festival.

