NASCP Set To Unveil HIV Self-testing

As part of measures to promote HIV Self-Testing in Nigeria, the National AIDS and STDs Control Program (NASCP) under the Federal Ministry of Health is set to disseminate the guideline on oral HIV self testing in November 22, 2019, with a brand of oral testing kit – Oraquick- set to hit the market.

Oraquick HIV self-test kits was recently evaluated by FMOH across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria in line with national guidelines to assess the efficacy of the test kits for use in Nigeria.

In a press release made available to LEADERSHIP by the organiser, Dr. Godwin Emmanuel, said Report dissemination is sequel to the recent approval by the FMOH of the national ‘Operational Guidelines for the Delivery of HIV Self-Testing in Nigeria’ that outlines modalities for conducting HIV self-testing in the country.

Emmanuel said to be sure, many people living with HIV in Nigeria are unaware of their status, at the same time, the nation is yet to meet up with the recommended number of HIV testing and counselling sites needed for a desired scale up.

“Elsewhere, HIV self-testing has been identified as a strategy that will contribute to the attainment of UNAIDS global 95 95 95 goals – 95-95-95 for treatment: 95% of people living with HIV knowing their HIV status; 95% of people who know their status on treatment; and 95% of people on treatment with suppressed viral loads.

According to him, Oraquick HIV self-test kits is currently used in more than 50 countries of the world and is certified by World Health organisation (WHO), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and NAFDAC.

“HIV self-test (HIVST) in Nigeria is viewed as a mechanism to help increase HIV testing uptake, therefore helping to capture otherwise undiagnosed HIV cases. This speaks to greater confidentiality and privacy, from the individual purchasing an easy-to-use, pocket friendly diagnostic kit from a designated outlet, to self-running the test in the privacy of one’s home or other desired locations, without the knowledge of anyone,” he said.