Niger Delta Groups Seek Immediate Inauguration of NDDC Board

Prominent Niger Delta groups on Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately inaugurate the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) following their recent confirmation by the Senate.

The call was made during a solidarity match by the leadership of the Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC), National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex Agitators and other stakeholders of several Niger Delta Oil Producing communities to the Presidential Villa.

In a position paper jointly signed by Engr. Jator Abido, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a, Akpodoro and Chief George Kpesu, on behalf of the Niger Delta Groups, they said the inauguration of an NDDC Interim Management Committee by the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio was illegal and alien to the NDDC establishment Act.

The Niger Delta groups called on the President to call Akpabio to order and immediately disband the illegal NDDC Interim Management Committee.

The position paper read: “Our collective decision to embark on a solidarity march to the Presidential Villa is to engage with relevant goverment officials and also state our request that the recently confirmed NDDC Board should be inaugurated immediately by the President.

“The Nigerian Senate few weeks ago concluded the screening and confirmation of the presidential nominees to the NDDC Board. The highlight of the exercise was the advice by the Senate urging members of the new Board to assume duties immediately. The implication of the Senate pronouncement is that the illegal interim management committee inaugurated by the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has been shot down permanently. This conclusion derives from provisions of the NDDC Act.

“The NDDC Act 2000 in section 1(1) establishes the Commission while section 2(1)(c) creates a Governing Board to oversee and run the affairs of the Commission which only Mr. President has power to appoint and inaugurate after the screening and confirmation by the Senate as contained in section 2(2)(a) of the Act.

“At best, in the discharge of its duties and functions, the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs only has a responsibility to liaise with the NDDC board in order to avoid duplications wherever their functions overlap. No more no less!

“As can be deduced from the provisions of the sections analysed so far, the Act of the National Assembly which established the NDDC, it makes no provisions for an interim management committee to be appointed and inaugurated by a Minister. By the enabling Act, no person is lawfully permitted to assume the role or perform the functions of the offices of the Managing Director, Executive Directors and other members of the Board of the NDDC without fulfilling the statutory requirements of screening and confirmation by the Senate.

“The Minister of Niger Delta Affair, Goodwill Akpabio was part of the alleged failure of the previous Boards of the Commission sort to be investigated. He was a Governor of Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2015 before he became a Senator in 2015. As a governor, he was part of at least two Boards which membership (representing Akwa Ibom State) he was involved in identifying to the appointing authority, who at the period was former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Therefore, the Minister cannot be a judge in his own case as the planned forensic audit by the Federal Government, when put in place, would cover the periods of 2007 to 2015 when Akpabio was a member of the Niger Delta Development Advisory Committee created by section 11(1)(a) of NDDC Act 2000.

“It is therefore legally and morally wrong for the Honourable Minister to constitute and inaugurate a committee to oversee the investigation of the past boards (2001 to 2019) of the Commission of which he played prominent roles as a sitting governor and a leader of the PDP in Akwa Ibom State. It was the PDP-led Federal Government that constituted these Boards up to 2016.

“It is therefore the expectation of every well-meaning Nigerian that the President, as a matter of urgency, should call the Minister to order. Mr. President should specifically direct him to stop arrogating to himself or usurping the statutory powers exclusive to the President under the NDDC Act 2000 by disbanding the illegal interim management committee. We call on Mr. President to formally inaugurate the Dr. Pius Odubu-led NDDC Board which the Senate has successfully screened and confirmed, to enable them assume the duties of their offices without further delay.

“It should be emphasized that we have maintained the peace in the region in strong deference to the high moral standing and integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari. Therefore, anything short of due process and constitutionality will only signal a fresh invitation to needless anarchy, a situation we can avoid.

“While looking forward to the timely intervention of the Presidenct, we extend assurances of the highest esteem and strong support of our respective organisations for the good works of the Federal Government.”

