Nigeria Should Nurture Furniture Sub-sector For Maximum Benefit

Furniture is an important requirement in human habitations globally. In 2017, the global furniture market was valued at around USD 331.21 billion and it is expected to reach approximately USD 472.30 billion by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5.2 per cent between 2018 and 2024. The major companies operating in the global furniture market are competing for significant market share.

Over the years, the traditional furniture designs have evolved to a great extent in Nigeria. Wooden furniture industries are making substantial contributions to development in the country, producing important economic benefits and playing significant roles in promoting economic growth.

Wooden furniture industries are fast becoming veritable tools for poverty alleviation because of their potency in revenue generation, job creation, investment attraction and creation of market for local products. As wooden furniture sector develops, it also generates a trained work-force that contributes to the development of physical and institutional infrastructure.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP on the categories of furniture industries in Nigeria, the chairman, Wood and Wood Products Sector of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr Kunle Akinyelure, said the industry in Nigeria could be categorized into four types, namely the artisanal, cottage, medium and large-scale wooden furniture industries.

“The artisanal scale furniture industry can be defined as an industry with the capacity to sustain 3-6 work-force and an average annual revenue of about N500,000:00; cottage scale has the capacity to employ 7-10 work-force and an average annual revenue of aboutN1,400,000:00; while the medium scale has the capacity for 11-15 work-force with an average annual revenue of about N16,000,000:00.

“The large-scale industry which includes the multinationals and a number of highly developed local companies has a large capital base. I wish to define it as an industry with a capital base of about N70 million or more that employs 16 – 40 workers on the average and generate annual revenue of more than N100 million. In a number of cases some of them generate revenue of up to 3 billion naira or more,” he said.

Akinyelure pointed out over 400 furniture companies of various sizes currently exist in the country, saying wooden furniture parts and components are now being manufactured and exported by a few large companies in Nigeria. Between 2015 and 2018, Nigeria exported furniture and furniture components estimated at about $200 million, he stated.

“The volume of trade furniture industries generated internally in 2018 was more than N10 billion. In the first half of this year, more than N8 billion had been recorded. Apart from providing employment for more than 5 million people locally, the sophistication of furniture products in Nigeria has grown considerably both in terms of quality and acceptability. A number of products produced by some Nigerian furniture companies now compete with imported furniture items,” he added.

Reacting to development in the sector, the director-general of RMRDC, Dr Hussaini Ibrahim, lamented that what the country is currently gaining in the furniture sector is comparatively low compared to what is available internationally because of a myriad of challenges, citing lack of power and relevant infrastructure, low availability of economic wood species, and plywood and particleboard industries as some of the issues dogging the industry.

The RMRDC boss highlighted that the agency saddled with the responsibility of promoting industrialization through optimal utilization of local raw materials commenced a programme called Establishment of Plantation of Economic Indigenous Wood Species being executed in collaboration with the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan and forestry departments in various universities, including Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, and was able to raise improved seedlings of economic wood species given to interested farmers that have at least five hectares of land for plantation establishment.

He disclosed they have been able to produce seedlings of various wood species such as Khaya ivorensis, etc, which have been planted in various parts of the country since then.

Listing other interventions, Ibrahim said RMRDC in recognition of the importance of drying wood optimally to 8 per cent moisture content during processing to increase products shelf life, designed and fabricated wood seasoning kilns in collaboration with Palcon Nigeria Limited, a private sector company based in Enugu, Enugu State.

“Two types of wood seasoning kilns were produced. The first uses electricity as source of energy while the other uses wood wastes. The kilns are being calibrated prior to deployment to furniture clusters in various parts of Nigeria. Let me point out that while we realize the need to boost availability of economic wood species locally, we also noted the need to deploy bamboo for use as alternative raw material for furniture production.

“Due to this, a comprehensive survey was carried out by a multi-disciplinary task force constituted by the council to outline areas where bamboo grows in sustainable quantities in Nigeria, and the current utilization patterns. The study indicated that bamboo grows in 23 states of the federation. Thus, RMRDC is collaborating with different private sector organizations to promote industrial use of bamboo locally,” he added.

In 2019, the RMRDC boss said the council in collaboration with some private sector organizations, most especially, Design and Dwell Associates, FORDAQ, Construction Review Company and a host of others, organized the first wood expo in Nigeria, stating the programme which attracted participants as far away as Germany, had spurred a number of private investors’ interest in planting various types of economic wood species, adding the group is working out modalities to ensure they effectively engage the investors and fulfill the yearnings.

He reiterated the council’s commitment to complement the efforts of these companies by promoting local production of primary and secondary raw materials required, even as he urged the state governments to be more serious with their afforestation programmes as this is within their jurisdiction to boost availability of economic wood species.

