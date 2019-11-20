Nigerian Consumers Paid Less For PMS, Others In October – NBS

Data released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that Nigerian consumers of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and cooking gas paid less for the petroleum products in October.

According to the statistics released yesterday, the average price paid per litre by consumer of petrol decreased by -1.19 percent year-on-year and month-on-month by -0.04 percent to N145.48 in October 2019.

This is down from N145.53 paid in September 2019 while the price of diesel decreased by -0.76 percent month-on-month to N226.19 in October from N227.92 in September with a 3.13 percent increase year-on-year.

The Average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by -0.44 percent month-on-month and -8.29 percent year-on-year to N1,967.46 in the month under review from N1,976.11 which it sold at the previous month.

For petrol the statistics showed that states like Abuja, Bauchi and Zamfara paid less for the product at N143.50, N144.00, N144.33 respectively while states with the highest average price of premium motor spirit were Abia N147.09, Cross River N146.94 and Benue N146.75.

For diesel States like Benue N265.00, Borno (N257.92) and Abia (N243.33) had the highest price while states like Bauchi, Adamawa and Give purchased it for as low as N195.00, N206.67 and N210.63 respectively.

On the part of cooking gas, the report indicated that states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Bauchi at N2,481.88, Borno N2,382.29 and Yobe N2,322.80 while

states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder were Enugu N1,615.38, Ebonyi N1,616.67 and Delta N1,681.43.

