NYSC, Catalyst For Nat’l Development – Gowon
The former head of State and founder of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Gen Yakubu Gowon has described the scheme as a catalyst for national development, just as he commended the management of NYSC for grooming successive youth corps members.
Gowon made this disclosure yesterday when the director-general of the NYSC, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.
Going down memory lane, Gowon recalled that the scheme which was initially rejected at inception has turned out to become the largest youth – mobilisation agency in Nigeria, providing youths with the necessary platform to contribute their quota towards national development in the spheres of health, education, infrastructure, agriculture, in addition to national assignments such as general elections, census, expanded programme on immunization and among others.
Gen Gowon also commended the security architecture that was provided for corps members especially during their recent participation in the Bayelsa and Kogi State elections, as there was no casualty involving any corps member.
The former of head of State was full of praises for the management by introducing skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme into the orientation course content, which he noted was an effective tool for youth empowerment and direct answer to youth unemployment.
He lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Industry (BoI) and other stakeholders that have assisted corps entrepreneurs with loans, which helped them to establish their businesses, thereby transforming them into wealth creators and employers of labour.
While briefing the NYSC founding father, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim revealed that the NYSC management has intensified efforts aimed at sanitising the scheme’s mobilisation process, so as to eliminate the prospects of unqualified Nigerians for service.
He added that some of the unqualified graduates that were arrested during the 2019 Batch ‘B’ orientation course were handed over to the law enforcement agencies for prosecution.
