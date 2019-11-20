NEWS
OAU Fire Outbreak Consumes 12 Corpses
No fewer than 12 corpses kept at the morgue of the department of Anatomy of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife were yesterday burnt by a midnight fire outbreak.
The institution in a release by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the University, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the fire, which broke out at around 3:00am affected only 12 out of about one hundred and two bodies that were kept in the morgue.
According to him, but for the combined efforts of the security and fire services unit of the university, the effect of the fire outbreak could have been intense.
He noted that the outbreak was caused by electricity surge adding that the vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede has directed immediate repairs to the affected areas.
He noted that the department has made detailed arrangements to duly and adequately inform those who kept bodies (corpses) in the morgue about the situation.
Olarenwaju, said, “Leading other Principal Officers to the scene of the incident Ogunbodede assessed the level of damage and instructed immediate repairs to the affected areas”.
“The vice-Chancellor has also constituted a three-member committee to look into the immediate and remote causes of the fire outbreak. Normalcy of academic and administrative activities has since returned to the area.”.
