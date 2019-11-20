Ogun Customs Intercept Fake Currency, Ethanol, Kegs Of Smuggled PMS

The Anti – Smuggling team of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Ogun Area Command 1 has intercepted fake currency notes worth N2. 5 million being smuggled into the country through the Idiroko border.

The Command’s anti – bunkering also intercepted patrol team also uncovered one of the smugglers’ hideouts located near the Iko Gateway Secondary School within Idiroko border town from where a total of 160 jerry cans of 25 litres size each, filled with the Premium Motor Spirit a.k.a petroleum were seized.

The NCS’ Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abdullahi Maiwada, who confirmed this to journalists on Wednesday in Abeokuta, the state capital also said that a total of 40 drums of industrial alcohol known as ethanol, “strictly stamped by NAFDAC for industrial use” were also intercepted by operatives of the service.

Maiwada explained that the NCS officials arrested two suspects in connection with the fake currency and the ethanol, while suspected fuel bunkerers took to their heels when they discovered that the NCS officials were on their trail.

He said the fake currency courier identified as Samson Odebija was intercepted at the Ihunbo Customs’ checking point along Sango-Idiroko road while attempting to cross the fake currency in N1, 000 denomination into the country.

“When interrogated, the suspect one Samson Odebija disclosed that he was commissioned by one Alfa to help him transport the fake currency notes to Owode from Idiroko with a promise to reward him with N5,000, but met his waterloo”.

Commenting in the industrial alcohol, CPRO said “some unscrupulous elements engaged in distribution of the product to Idiroko populace who ignorantly dilute the item with water and take it as alcoholic drink. This is evidently harmful to the health of the people”.

Maiwada however, said that the NCS Area Controller, Michael Agbara has appealed to the general public to embrace legitimate means of livelihood and to avoid smuggling in all its ramifications.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

