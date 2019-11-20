NEWS
Only Vibrant Civil Service Will Stimulate Economy – Gov Sule
Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has underscored the significance of training civil servants in the state, stressing that only a vibrant civil service will ensure a vibrant economy.
The governor stated this while playing host to a delegation from the Lafia zonal office of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), at the Government House, yesterday.
Governor Sule, restated the commitment of his administration to training, adding that from the civil service he has seen so far, if there is anything the state needs immediately, it’s training.
“This administration takes the area of training very seriously, we believe that the only way we can have a very vibrant economy in the state, is where we have a very vibrant civil service.
“If the civil service is ineffective and inefficient, it’s going to be very difficult for us to be able to achieve most of the things we are doing,” Engineer Sule stated.
The governor said Nasarawa State needs to have a civil service that is ICT compliant, computer literate and in tune with what is happening in the global economy.
“If you have a civil service that is still thinking 1960s, 70s then we are not going to be able to move as fast as we can. We continue to drag,” he observed.
Engr Sule further informed the ITF delegation that the state equally needs training in different areas, especially vocational and technical education, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship and especially on Information Communication Technology (ICT), among others.
He took the opportunity to update the delegation on some key initiatives aimed at empowering women and youths in the state towards self-reliance, especially ongoing construction of the skills acquisition centre close to the polytechnic, as well as the already commissioned incubation centre in Makurdi road.
While promising to partner with the fund, the governor however expressed surprise that the state is not remitting its mandatory one percent deduction, saying he will look into the matter.
