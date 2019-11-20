Over 15,000 Participants Expected At EKIFEST 

Ekiti State Government has said over 15,000 participants are expected to partake in the forthcoming Ekiti State Festival of Arts and Culture (EKIFEST) 2019.

A Professor of Dramatic and Performing Arts, Ojo Razak Bakare who spoke at a press conference held in Ado Ekiti to herald the cultural fiesta slated for December said the event was meant to boost the socio economic and cultural values of the state.

He said this informed the decision of the state government to organize Ekiti State Festival of Arts and Culture (EKIFEST) 2019.

“EKIFEST 2019 with the theme,” Arts and Culture: Tools for Restoration of Values and Socio-Economic Empowerment” shall be focusing on promoting arts and culture as a business and a means of empowerment.

“We shall be looking at myriads of possibilities by which our core values can be restored through the unique instruments of our tradition so that our State would live up to its name as ” ile uyi, ile eye”.

He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Information and Culture governors of all the Southwest states, Kwara , Edo, Delta and Kogi are expected to grace the event that would accommodate over 15, 000 participants.

“Over 15,000 participants are expected to partake in the cultural Festival meant to build the state’s social economic sphere, in line with the diversification programme of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s government.

