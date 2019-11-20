PDP Insists Rigging Of Kogi, Bayelsa Polls Cannot Stand

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the “violent rigging of the Kogi and Bayelsa State governorship elections by the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot stand.”

The NWC in a statement by the national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbodinyan, maintained that there is no way the PDP will fold its hands and watch the mandates clearly given to its candidates, Engr. Musa Wada in Kogi State and Senator Douye Diri in Bayelsa State, left in the hands of “repressive usurpers and manipulators.”

“Indeed, the nation is still at shock over the brazen show of violence, where security forces coordinated the invasion of polling units, shooting and killing of voters and carting away of ballot boxes to government facilities where results were altered and fictitious figures given to INEC to declare the APC candidates as winners.

“Nigerians watched with horror as APC thugs and security forces traumatized and held voters hostage, murdered our compatriots, injured and maimed many more in violent attacks that involved the deployment of police helicopters.

“Our party has been made aware of the roles played by the chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as well as the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu in the elections. While we urge these officials to do some introspections on the anguish they have caused the people since the rigging of the elections, the PDP NWC assures that it will never hesitate to expose such ignoble roles at the appropriate time.

“The irreversible fact remains that though evil may appear to thrive for a while, truth and justice will always prevail at the end. The APC and its candidates must bear in mind that what they could not get through the ballot box, they cannot get by violence, manipulation and killing,” the statement noted.

The PDP further said that it is undeterred in the determination to use all legitimate means available and allowed within the democratic practice to confront the usurpers and retrieve its mandate in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

