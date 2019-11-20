Queen Mary Hands Over Crown To New Miss Indigenous Nigeria

The 2018/2019 reigning Miss Indigenous Africa, Queen Mary Obadofin has in the early hours of Sunday, November 17, 2019 officially and gleefully handed over to the newly crowned Miss Indigenous Nigeria, Queen Jerome Jessica.

Queen Mary, whose era was marked by laudable impacts through her invaluable and indigenous pet projects also decorated the newly crowned Mr Indigenous Nigeria, King Ukachu Emeka Knowledge.

It would be recalled that the newly crowned Mr and Miss Indigenous Nigeria, hailed from Imo and Enugu states respectively.

Others crowned during the event at the 3rd Indigenous Nigeria Awards night, held at the Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel in Abuja include, Miss Indigenous International, Queen Christiana Eden (Cross River State); Miss Indigenous Africa, Queen Baaki Hiifan Juliet (Benue State); Mr Indigenous Africa, King Douye Duke (Bayelsa State) and Miss Indigenous Tourism, Queen Biem Ngohile Geraldine Stephanie (Ekiti State).

Speaking on her reign, Queen Mary revealed that was able to use the crown to advocate and call out support for children and single mothers across the country and beyond, adding that she also took campaign against drug abuse and addictions to schools across the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja and as well distribution of educational materials to students.

While expressing appreciation to the organisers of the Indigenous Beauty Pageantry, she charged the newly crowned queens and kings to use their crowns as a source of promoting indigenous ingenuity and showcasing the huge potentials in agriculture and other indigenous products to the world.

The high point of the well-attended event include presentation of awards, sassy display by upcoming music artists, dancers and comedians.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

