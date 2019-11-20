OPINION
Role of Python in Programming
Programming languages have evolved from one stage to another. While some have gone obsolete, some are still used to date. However, in the last few years, the quest for more universal and approachable language by developers and programmers is an undermining factor for the drastic change in programming — a significant reason why Python has grown into the limelight in recent time.
One of the leading programming languages is Python-a general-purpose programming language-driven; great for been concise and easy to read has attracted many developers and programmers. Day by day, the python community has its
One of the leading programming languages is Python-a general-purpose programming language-driven; great for been concise and easy to read has attracted many developers and programmers. Day by day, the python community has its database enlarged. More and more people are aspiring to learn Python. It’s first high as a programming language, as it’s concise and easy to read. Moreover, it’s an excellent language to have in any programmers stacked as it is used for everything ranging from web development to software development and database science applications.
Having a certification in Python cannot be overemphasized, as seen discussed below.
Machine Language
Presently, it’s not surprising to note that every system with outright performance has a machine learning embedded in it in one form or another. Take, for instance, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc. Data collected from various channels help the system to get a bigger picture of what they are doing or what they ought to do.
Python is widely considered as the much-preferred language for teaching and learning machine language
Big Data
Big Data is data that can’t be retained on one computer. Over the years, Python has emerged as a leader in data science programming. The growth of its popularity is traceable to the increasing expanse of its data science libraries.
Web Development
The effectiveness and speed of python language in web development are worthy of note. Among the application programmer as well as a web developer, Python is a favourite. It’s traceable to its strong emphasis on readability and efficiency. Using Python will only take a few minutes in developing a website, which, while using PHP, it can take hours.
Community
All system that is performing strives to build a community. Programmers are always in search of communities these days. The community is the platform where developers and programmers can connect from all over the world and can share their experiences and technologies. It helps in learning about Python and how they can address issues that are Python language-related.
Libraries
The library also houses most of the power of a programming language. Files are packed together in a collection called Library, containing functions for use by other programs. The Python has an extensive suite of a library that comes with the Python itself. It is an added advantage to using the Python Programming language.
Simple
Python comes with a simplified programming-a primary reason why its database keeps enlarging.
It has a user-friendly programming language, a foremost choice for beginners, and experts with no too complicated code, which is not understandable.
The readability of Python has made it a great first programming language –making the user think like a programmer and not waste time with confusing syntax
