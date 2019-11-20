Sanwo-Olu Assures Army Of Support Over Operation Crocodile Smile IV 

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, has promised to continue supporting the Nigerian Army in the discharge of their duties.

This was even as he lauded the Nigerian Army over the launching of operation Crocodile smile IV.

The Army had launched the operation for the prevention of crime during and after the yuletide period across the country.

He said that, Crocodile smile IV is a welcome development as criminal elements have no safe haven place within the festive period.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Tuesday at the flag off ceremony of exercise Crocodile smile IV in Takwa bay, Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hamzat Obafemi, said we will continue to make efforts to support the military providing security in Lagos State as much as possible.

He also disclosed that the exercise will ensure peace and security within the division’s domain during the weeks before Christmas festivities.

According to him, criminal elements have no safe haven within the period.

“From antecedents, the security issues prevalent within the yuletide are not lost in any of us as criminal elements move amass wealth through underhanded means during the period”

“We therefore marvel at the thoughtfulness and strategic foresight of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, in mooting such lofty idea as Exercise Crocodile Smile IV”

According to him, we see in the Chief of Army Staff, a big hearted General who in his magnanimity has extended a hand of fellowship to all the sister security agencies in Lagos and Ogun States.

“Am aware that Lagos State Emergency Management Agency participated actively in the military simulation exercise that took place in faraway Jaji, Kaduna State as approved by the Chief of Army Staff”

“When the Lagos State Government under my leadership clocked 100 days in office on 6 September 2019, we launched 120 patrol vehicles and 35 motorcycles which we distributed to security agencies to support their operations’

“We doff our hats at your resilience and determination towards providing security in Lagos State despite difficult challenges”

He also commended the responsiveness of the 9 Brigade of the Nigerian at clamping down on erring personnel of the military for disciplinary procedures whenever we find personnel defaulting on our laws.

“On the whole, it has been a good working relationship between the Lagos State Government and the military in Lagos State and we urge the military to keep up the good work”

“With exercise Crocodile Smile IV coming onboard in the run up to Christmas and beyond, then the prospects are very bright that Lagosians and I belief the good people of Ogun State will enjoy hitch-free 2019/2020 yuletide season”

“We know too well that the Nigerian Army is providing security in virtually all the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, we cannot thank you enough for your efforts and sacrifices”

