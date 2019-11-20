Senate Investigates NEMA Over Poor Disaster Management

The Senate has commenced investigation into the poor management of disasters by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

To this end, the Senate has mandated its committees on Special Duties, Ecology and Climate Change and Environment to investigate the effectiveness of NEMA in their disaster response activities in 2019.

This was sequel to a point of order raised by Sen Yaroe Binos (PDP-Adamawa South) during plenary yesterday.

Moving a motion tagged: “The need for immediate disaster response by NEMA to communities in Demsa, Numan, Guyuk and Lamurde local government areas of Adamawa severely affected by flooding in October,” Sen Binos said that the communities have been left helpless.

The upper chamber also directed NEMA to immediately implement a response programme for the flood disaster that affected various communities of Demsa, Numan, Lamurde and Guyuk local government areas of Adamawa as per the detailed submission already made to NEMA.

While raising orders 42 and 52, Binos said that NEMA was established via Act No.12 as amended by Act No. 50 of 1999.

