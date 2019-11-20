NEWS
Senate Investigates NEMA Over Poor Disaster Management
The Senate has commenced investigation into the poor management of disasters by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
To this end, the Senate has mandated its committees on Special Duties, Ecology and Climate Change and Environment to investigate the effectiveness of NEMA in their disaster response activities in 2019.
This was sequel to a point of order raised by Sen Yaroe Binos (PDP-Adamawa South) during plenary yesterday.
Moving a motion tagged: “The need for immediate disaster response by NEMA to communities in Demsa, Numan, Guyuk and Lamurde local government areas of Adamawa severely affected by flooding in October,” Sen Binos said that the communities have been left helpless.
The upper chamber also directed NEMA to immediately implement a response programme for the flood disaster that affected various communities of Demsa, Numan, Lamurde and Guyuk local government areas of Adamawa as per the detailed submission already made to NEMA.
While raising orders 42 and 52, Binos said that NEMA was established via Act No.12 as amended by Act No. 50 of 1999.
MOST READ
We’ll Continue To Work For Edo People – Obaseki
We’ve Not Spoken To El-Zakzaky Since His Return From India – Family
Nigeria Should Nurture Furniture Sub-sector For Maximum Benefit
Gov Okowa Salutes Goodluck Jonathan At 62
NCC Puts Consumers First In Regulatory Activities – Danbatta
FG Committed To Competitiveness For Communications Market
Obaseki/Oshiomhole Feud: Will APC Retain Edo In 2020?
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Police Arrests Fake Pastor For Rape, Possession of Multiple Female Pants
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Insurgency: NAF To Receive 18 Aircrafts – Air Chief
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Service Delivery: PMB, APC Governors Meet Over Policy Synergy In Jos
-
NEWS20 hours ago
PSI Condemns Fresh Attack On Health Facility In Gujba LGA
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Kolade Johnson: Court Remands Killer Cop In Prison
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Legal Activist Says Implementation Of Child Rights Act Less Than 20%
-
BUSINESS21 hours ago
Nosak Group Acquires 23,000 Hectares Of Land For Oil Palm, Ethanol Production, Others
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Kogi 2019: APC Cautions INEC Against “Cash And Carry” Election Observers