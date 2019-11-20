We’ve Not Spoken To El-Zakzaky Since His Return From India – Family

The family of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, said yesterday they have not communicated with him since his return from India.

In a statement on behalf of the family by Badamasi Ya’akub, the family said it has not had contact with their father since the failed medical trip to India.

“No phone contact has been had with Sheikh Zakzaky since their return from the aborted medical trip in India. Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky receives no daily newspapers of any kind at any time regularly or irregularly,” the statement said while debunking the earlier statement by the DSS.

“With certainty, I can say that the last time he saw a functional Television screen was in his house in December 2015 before it was attacked and demolished by the 1st division of the Nigerian Army. As for the gymnasium and other 5 star level amenities mentioned by the service, all if any are paid for by Zakzaky himself,” the statement noted.

“We have been extorted and exploited to keep our flesh and blood as safe as much as we can.”

