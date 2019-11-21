NEWS
Africa Does Not Need Handout, But Fair Trade – Wabba
President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba has said that Africa does not need handout but fair trade with the rest of the world.
Wabba who is the President of the ITUC-Global while speaking at the 4th Ordinary Conference of the ITUC-Africa, said Africa does not need another handout or another loan from Bretton Woods Institutions.
He said, “Africa is not asking for cheap favours. In fact, we demand the repatriation of our stolen wealth stashed away in developed economies. Instead of free trade, we demand fair trade. Africa wants to add value to her raw materials and create jobs for our teeming youth. We want to export semi-finished and finished products for the global market without the overbearing restrictions of trade tariffs and unwieldy standardization constraints placed by the developed world.
“Africa wants to reverse her dismal contribution to global trade which United Nations Commission on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) 2015 Report puts at 2.39 per cent.”
He said that fair trade is the only way Africa can attract genuine investments on the continent, accumulate capital, industrialise, create decent jobs, bring peace, stop forced migration and beat poverty, disease and untimely death.
According to him, African workers must come out with strong resolutions that underline their intentions to unite against poor governance, decadent public institutions cum services, corruption, oppression, inequality, poverty, hunger, illiteracy, wars, violence, gender discrimination, and desperate journeys across Africa.
He said, “We must unite to make the difference that would reposition Africa as the destination of all lands. This might be tough but certainly not impossible.”
Wabba said the Congress is taking place at a time when popular protests have for the past few months been rife in many parts of the world. According to him, the common denominator in these protests is the resolute will of the people to resist low wages and pensions, adverse labour laws reforms, and punitive austerity robes sewn by international financial institutions.
He said, “The voice of the working people of the world through these protests is very loud and clear, we demand improved working and living conditions, real democracy, real social progress through creation and sustenance of decent jobs.”
