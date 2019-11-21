Again, Court Jails 2 Internet Fraudsters

Barely twenty-four hours after two Kwara State High Court Judges convicted and sentenced five internet fraudsters prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Commission again on Wednesday secured the conviction of two persons charged for internet fraud and other fraud related offences.

The convicts, Emezue Onyedikachi Joseph and Ibrahim Abdulqadir Omotowo were charged before the court, presided over by Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar on separate charges bordering on internet fraud.

The charge against Omotowo reads “ That you, Ibrahim Abdulqadir Omotowo ( Kate Williams) sometime in October, 2019, in Ilorin within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court did cheat by personation when you pretended to be one Kate Williams, a white female with gmail account [email protected], and fraudulently deceived one Bernard Shannon, an American citizen, to send $150.00 (one Hundred and Fifty Dollar ) to you through gift card, after you made him believe you were a girl in love with him and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 321 of the penal Code and punishable under section 324 of the same penal Code”.

The charge against Joseph reads “ That you, Emezue Onyedikachi Joseph (Serah James) sometime in October, 2019, in Ilorin within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court did cheat by personation when you pretended to be one Serah James, a white female with gmail account [email protected], and fraudulently deceived one Sampson with phone number +1424001470 an American citizen, to send $ 170:00 (One Hundred and Seventy Dollar) to you through gift card after you made him believe you were a gift in love with him and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 321 of the penal code and punishable under section 324 of the same penal code”.

They pleaded guilty to the charges.

Prosecuting Counsel, Sessan Ola urged the court to convict and sentence the defendants according to their plea bargain agreements.

Counsel to the accused, Oluwadamilola Obadimeji however pleaded with the court to be merciful with her clients and reduce the sentence.

Justice Abdulgafar in passing the judgement said that evidences of prosecution witnesses were unchallenged and contradicted by the defendants.

“ I hereby found you guilty of the offence that has to do with internet fraud and sentence you to six months’ imprisonment”.

“The sentence of this honourable Court is to commence from 25th of October 2019, the day they were arrested by the operatives of the EFCC “, he ruled.

